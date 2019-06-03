BWW REVIEW: EMMA MATTHEWS SINGS MOZART ARIAS Pairs The Sydney Symphony Orchestra For A Delightful Evening Of Music

Jun. 3, 2019  

Thursday 30 May 2019, 7pm, City Recital Hall

Multi award winning Australian Soprano Emma Matthews returned to Sydney for a one-night treat with Sydney Symphony Orchestra as EMMA MATTHEWS SINGS MOZART ARIAS. In a fleeting visit from her current position as Head of Classical Voice and Opera Studies at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, the star of Australian opera treated her fans to a selection that showcased her stunning voice.

Supported by a 39 piece selection from the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Matthews' pure soprano tone rings out in the City Recital Hall to the delight of the audience. She has a wonderful clarity and unlike other opera singers, she also ensures that the text is clear. Matthews demonstrates the importance of understanding the underlying stories, infusing emotion and meaning into the interpretations to present an engaging performance that is more than just the music, even in the restrictive space of a concert presentation. For Mozart's Voi avete un cor Fedele from THE MARRIAGE OF DORINA, she presents a rollercoaster of emotion whilst E Susanna non vien! Dove Sono from THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO is presented with a passion and gravity as the character's thoughts on love shift.

Between the Arias, the orchestra, led by Umberto Clerici, treat the audience to a collection of Schubert's works including pieces from ROSAMUNDE and Symphony No 3 in D. Clerici draws out the contrasts of Schubert's pieces that have common dark tones elements of bright playfulness and lightness and building repeated phrases that are expressed in different styles

Whilst this was a one night only concert, hopefully Ms Matthews will be able to find time in her schedule to return for more Sydney concerts.

https://www.sydneysymphony.com/concerts-and-tickets/whats-on/event/emma-matthews-sings-mozart-arias



From This Author Jade Kops

I am an International Flight Attendant with a love of Cabaret, Musical Theatre, and Live Performing Arts in general. I try to see as many (read more...)

