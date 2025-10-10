BAM to Present U.S. Debut of Resonate Productions’ FOR REAL by Andrea Voets

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of BAM’s Next Wave 2025 festival, Resonate Productions’ FOR REAL will make its American debut at BAM Fisher’s Fishman Space from November 19–23, 2025. Tickets start at $35.

Created by Resonate Productions/Andrea Voets with music by Voets, Sarah Jeffery, and George Dumitriu, and dramaturgy by Kimberly Major, FOR REAL is a hybrid theatrical event—part live podcast, part theatrical radio show—staged inside a working sound studio environment where artists and audience become co-creators.

The piece explores how contemporary culture undermines women, foregrounding personal testimony alongside original live music and unscripted conversation. Each performance doubles as a podcast recording, employing a technique of simultaneous interviewing and improvising led by Voets (harp), Jeffery (recorders), and Dumitriu (viola/guitar).

Interviewees represented in the work include Angela Saini, Aldith Hunkar, Kate Manne, Maaike Meijer, Avery Trufelman, Julia Wouters, Gaea Schoeters, Kymia Kermani, Bindu De Knock, Annelies Van Parys, Sara Mohammadi, Yung-Tuan Ku, Celia Serrano, Androniki Menelaou, and contributions from the audience.

Post-Show Talks

Wed, Nov 19, 7:30pm: Avery Trufelman (Podcaster & Radio Producer)

Fri, Nov 21, 7:30pm: Angela Saini (Science Journalist & Author)

Sat, Nov 22, 7:30pm: Catherine Liu (Cultural Theorist)

Sun, Nov 23, 3:00pm: Arlie Hochschild (Sociologist)

(Additional talk participants to be announced for Thu, Nov 20.)