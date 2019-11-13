Associated Chamber Music Players Announces 2020 Season

Associated Chamber Music Players (ACMP) announces the 2020 season, including the brand-new Animato! mini-coaching chamber music video series, their annual Worldwide Play-in Weekend, and the third annual Livestream Masterclass. ACMP has commissioned award-winning composer Paul Moravec to compose a new piece for adult amateur players. This commission marks the first step in ACMP's initiatives to make contemporary chamber music more accessible to non-professional musicians. Moravec's new piece for violin or clarinet, cello and piano will be published by Subito Music Corporation and will be available in early 2020.

"ACMP's 2020 season introduces new initiatives that will deeply enrich the experiences of chamber music players wherever they are," said Jennifer Clarke, Executive Director, ACMP. "Collaborations with professional ensembles to provide video and livestream coaching, and our new commitment to making chamber music by living composers more available are refreshing additions to our contribution to players and their musical lives."

The Animato! ACMP mini-coaching chamber music video series features six short videos packed with ensemble-playing tips and demos. The first video, launched in early October featuring musicians Toyin Spellman-Diaz from the award-winning wind quintet Imani Winds, explores Intonation. In the second Imani Winds video, available in November, Jeff Scott (french horn) demonstrates an ensemble communication exercise,. The final Imani Winds video, with Mark Dover (clarinetist), shares improvisation techniques, viewable in December. Three videos with PUBLIQuartet for string quartet will debut from January through March 2020, exploring ensemble - pulse, meter, rhythm; intonation; and tone. Videos can be viewed at www.acmp.net, with the first available now at https://acmp.net/participate/chamber-music-animato-mini-coaching-video-series.

ACMP's annual chamber music jamming weekend, the Worldwide Play-in Weekend, will take place this year on March 7 and 8, 2020. To celebrate Beethoven's 250th birthday, the Worldwide Play-in Weekend will feature music from his repertoire. Musicians around the globe are planning events that bring together chamber music players to experience the joy of playing chamber music. From beginners, experienced amateurs, to professionals--kids, parents and grandparents alike-are all welcome to participate and play. ACMP is currently seeking partners to create Play-in hubs across the country to reach into local communities to create more playing opportunities. Hub partners can be community-based music schools, arts centers, schools, community groups, and more. For more information, visit www.acmp.net/wpiw.

In spring 2020, ACMP will present its third annual Livestream Masterclass, a two-hour workshop accessible to all via livestream. Chamber music players across the globe will gain access to the scores ahead of time and can participate online and submit questions and comments along the way.





