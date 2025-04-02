Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Closes 29th Season With Saxophones And Guitars

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present the final two concerts of its 29th season in May. Scintillating Saxophones featuring the Sinta Quartet takes place on May 4 at First Presbyterian Church. The Beijing Guitar Duo performs on May 8 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.

Scintillating Saxophones features the Sinta Quartet (Dan Graser, Zach Stern, Joe Girard, and Danny Hawthorne-Foss), a group on a mission to bring the versatility, homogeneity, and excitement of the saxophone to audiences everywhere. Performing entirely from memory, the quartet offers a fresh, interactive chamber music experience. Gold medal winners at the prestigious 2018 Fischoff Chamber Music Competition, the quartet’s program includes their own arrangements of Dvořák’s String Quartet No. 12 in F major “American” and Ligeti’s Six Bagatelles for Wind Quintet, along with Bela Fleck’s UFO Tofu and Mark O’Connor’s Appalachia Waltz, and more.

Tickets are $43 (general seating) and $63 (VIP seating) for this concert on May 4, 4:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church.

Beijing Guitar Duo – Meng Su and Yameng Wang, both born in Qingdao, China – won multiple international competitions as young guitar prodigies before joining forces to form the Beijing Guitar Duo. Launching their international concert career with a 2010 Carnegie Hall debut, the duo has performed extensively throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia. They toured and recorded with legendary guitarist Manuel Barrueco and were nominated for a Latin Grammy.

Their concert, which includes music by Franck, Debussy, Albéniz, and Gnattali, takes place on May 8, 11:00 a.m. concert followed by lunch at Sarasota Yacht Club. Tickets are $70 (includes lunch).

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.

Comments