Anne Akiko Meyers Releases World Premiere Recording Arvo Pärt's 'Estonian Lullaby' For Violin And Piano

For Mother's Day, violinist Anne Akiko Meyers releases the world premiere recording of Arvo Pärt's Estonian Lullaby for violin and piano on Avie Records. Pärt dedicated the work to Meyers saying, "Lullabies are like little pieces of lost Paradise - a small consolation combined with the feeling of profundity and intimacy. I wrote this lullaby for adults and for the child within every one of us." The recording, with pianist Reiko Uchida, is now available for pre-order through several digital platforms, including iTunes, here.

Meyers explains, "having performed and recorded most of Arvo Pärt's music written for violin, I was completely humbled and thrilled when he asked me to perform at the opening of his new Centre in Laulasmaa, Estonia in 2018. At one of the concerts, I performed music of Bach, Mozart, John Corigliano's Lullaby for Natalie - written for my first-born, Philip Glass, and Arvo Pärt. It was then that the idea for the new version of Estonian Lullaby was born and to my absolute delight, a handwritten score arrived for Christmas, 2019. I was moved to tears of happiness that Arvo also dedicated the work to me. This music is truly one of a kind."

An animated video of the lullaby, produced in collaboration with Skazka Studios, is available to view now on Anne's YouTube channel and website.

Anne Akiko Meyers is one of today's most internationally renowned and respected classical musicians. Anne has dramatically expanded the modern violin repertoire with significant new commissions and has made 37 recordings, many of them debuting at #1 on the Billboard charts and becoming staples of classical music radio stations.

A champion of living composers, Meyers has dramatically expanded the modern violin repertoire with more than 30 significant new commissions. Anne has collaborated with today's most prominent composers including Mason Bates, John Corigliano, Michael Daugherty, Morten Lauridsen, Arturo Márquez, Wynton Marsalis, Arvo Pärt, Einojuhani Rautavaara, Somei Satoh, and Adam Schoenberg, among others. She has been featured on PBS's Great Performances "A Salute to The Grammy's," honoring John Williams by invitation from Williams himself; the world premiere of Samuel Jones's Violin Concerto with Gerard Schwarz and the All-Star Orchestra; appeared twice on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson; CBS Sunday Morning; CBS's "The Good Wife," NPR's Morning Edition; and All Things Considered. She performs on the Ex-Vieuxtemps Guarneri del Gesù, dated 1741, considered by many to be the finest sounding violin in existence.

Highlights of Anne's upcoming performances include the world premiere of Arturo Márquez's violin concerto Fandango with Gustavo Dudamel at the Hollywood Bowl in July 2020, and Michael Daugherty's new concerto Blue Electra, which pays tribute to Amelia Earhart, with James Gaffigan and the National Symphony Orchestra in March 2021.

Please visit www.anneakikomeyers.com for more info.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You