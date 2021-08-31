Anna Rabinova and Amédée Williams Join Hoff-Barthelson Music School Faculty

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has announced the addition of six extraordinary artist educators to its distinguished faculty for the 2021-22 school year, which begins September 9.

"Hoff-Barthelson prides itself on providing access to word-class music education, led by an extraordinary faculty, in the heart of Westchester County," said Ken Cole, Hoff-Barthelson's Executive Director. "The School is pleased to welcome these gifted teachers, who come to us with years of experience teaching students at all levels, to our faculty. We look forward to introducing them to students this fall!"

Noted for her "uncommon voice of great beauty," and "exceptionally moving interpretation of all kinds of music," Kristin Halliday (voice) is the winner of the Rosa Ponselle vocal competition's Peggy and Yale Gordon Award and the top prize in the Gretchen Hood Vocal Competition. She has performed concerts and recitals internationally including the Altenburg Music Festival. Singers who study with Kristin have performed on Broadway, at the Kennedy Center, Ford's Theatre, Arena Stage, and Carnegie Hall. Kristin's teaching philosophy is to empower students and lead them to awareness and mastery of their own instrument.

Andrew Marino (guitar, group guitar classes) holds the degree of Doctor of Musical Arts in Guitar Performance from the Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University where he studied with renowned guitarist and pedagogue Julian Gray and taught the Guitar Methods course. Andrew has performed extensively throughout the East Coast and beyond and won prizes in State University's GuitarFest Competition, SUNY Potsdam's Chamber Music Competition, and the Philadelphia Classical Guitar Competition. Andrew served on the faculty of the International School of Music and Cockeysville Music Education Center in Maryland. He enjoys working with students of all ages.

Maxim Pakhomov, (piano, Suzuki piano) originally from the Far East region of Russia, completed his studies at the Moscow State Conservatory. He has appeared internationally in both solo and chamber music concerts. His credits include performances at Merkin Hall and Zankel Hall where he premiered his arrangement of Stravinsky's Petrushka for piano duo. His performance repertoire includes the piano concerti of Rachmaninoff, Tschaikovsky, Saint-Saëns, Brahms, Beethoven, and Shostakovich. He received his Suzuki training at the School for Strings with Marina Obukovsky.

Anna Rabinova (violin) joined the NY Philharmonic in 1994, and first performed as a soloist with the Orchestra in 2009. She performs nationally and internationally as a soloist, chamber and orchestral musician. She has appeared with numerous European orchestras including the Moscow State Symphony, Halle Philharmonic, Schwerin Philharmonic, and has been soloist with the Orchestra of St. Luke's, and the American Symphony Orchestra, among others. She has premiered works by John Corigliano and Alfred Schnittke, gives master classes internationally and has long been a student favorite when coaching chamber music and Festival Orchestra sectional rehearsals during annual New York Philharmonic musician residencies at HBMS.

Drew Vandewinckel (saxophone) is an in-demand saxophonist, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and educator who brings his passion to the bandstand and the classroom. After graduating magna cum laude from SUNY Purchase, Drew began a decade-long career performing across the tristate area while teaching private lessons and running successful classroom music programs. Highlights include performing with the award-winning Ed Palermo Big Band, music directing the JC Hopkins Biggish Band, playing every saxophone chair with Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti, and appearing on America's Got Talent.

Conductor and violist, Amédée Williams (viola, violin, Viola Clubs) has performed internationally and was featured on a Young Artist Concert Series presented by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. He is the author of Lillian Fuchs: First Lady of the Viola and contributed several articles for the new edition of the Grove's Dictionary of Music and Musicians. Amédée has been the orchestra director at Scarsdale High School since 2007, has taught viola privately for decades, and has long been a member of the School's Summer Arts Program faculty.

The School year begins Thursday, September 9, 2021. Enrollment is ongoing throughout the year. To learn more visit www.hbms.org, call 914-723-1169, or e-mail hb@hbms.org.