An Die Musik Presents: BOLCOM, VAUGHAN WILLIAMS, BIELAWA, WINKLER
An Die Musik Presents: BOLCOM, Vaughan Williams, BIELAWA, WINKLER featruing Erin Heisel, soprano Jamon Maple, tenor Nickolas Kaynor, and viola Parhelion Trio.
PROGRAM
William Bolcom (b. 1938) Let Evening Come (1994)
Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958) Songs of Travel (1901-1904)
Lisa Bielawa (b. 1968) Rondolette (2020*/2011)
Peter Winkler (b. 1943) Rhapsody (2019)
*world premiere of arrangement for flute, clarinet, and piano
Currently in their third season in residence at Union Temple of Brooklyn, An die Musik NYC is a concert series bringing the people of New York City high-quality classical music at affordable prices. AdM presents internationally renowned performers alongside rising talents from the NYC community.
Location
Union Temple of Brooklyn
3rd Floor, 17 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Get tickets
https://www.musae.me/andiemusiknyc/experiences/650/adm?ref=musae