An Die Musik Presents: BOLCOM, Vaughan Williams, BIELAWA, WINKLER featruing Erin Heisel, soprano Jamon Maple, tenor Nickolas Kaynor, and viola Parhelion Trio.

PROGRAM

William Bolcom (b. 1938) Let Evening Come (1994)

Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958) Songs of Travel (1901-1904)

Lisa Bielawa (b. 1968) Rondolette (2020*/2011)

Peter Winkler (b. 1943) Rhapsody (2019)

*world premiere of arrangement for flute, clarinet, and piano



Currently in their third season in residence at Union Temple of Brooklyn, An die Musik NYC is a concert series bringing the people of New York City high-quality classical music at affordable prices. AdM presents internationally renowned performers alongside rising talents from the NYC community.

Location

Union Temple of Brooklyn

3rd Floor, 17 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11238

