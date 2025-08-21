American Composers Orchestra Unveils Highlights of 2025-2026 Season

Carnegie Hall continues its annual presentation of the American Composers Orchestra in two featured performances in the 2025-2026 season
The American Composers Orchestra (ACO) has unveiled its 2025-2026 highlights, marking its 49th year. This upcoming season brings ACO's annual series presented by Carnegie Hall, including The New Virtuoso: For Art's Sake and Hello, America: Letters to Us, from Us; presentations of (Re)Loading the Canon and international EarShot Readings with orchestras across North America; regional orchestral premieres of Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commission works; and the continuation of partnerships with The Juilliard School, Curtis Institute, and Sphinx Organization.
Carnegie Hall continues its annual presentation of the American Composers Orchestra in two featured performances in the 2025-2026 season. First, The New Virtuoso: For Art's Sake, led by Mélisse Brunet on Wednesday October 29, 2025 at 7:30 PM at Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall, invites five visionary composers to explore the vast possibilities they represent via wide-ranging sources such as electronically collected dream data, sonically reactive moving sculptures, graphic music scoring, art history, gestural conduction, and the creation of new, culturally informed instruments. All ACO co-commissions, works in this program include the New York premiere of Raven Chacon's Inscription (co-commissioned by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the Tucson Symphony Orchestra), developed via the EarShot CoLABoratory program; the world premiere of Tamar Muskal's Square Off for voice and mirror with soprano Lucy Fitz Gibbon and Daniel Rozin of Responsive Sculptures; the world premiere of Elijah Daniel Smith's The Fall of Ideals; the world premiere of Mazz Swift's Memory FIVE: Freedom Initiate, developed via EarShot CoLABoratory; and the world premiere of Aaron Israel Levin's Multiverse verse chorus bridge verse chorus chorus.
Next, ACO returns to Carnegie Hall on Wednesday March 11, 2026 at 7:30 PM for Hello, America: Letters to Us, from Us, as part of the Hall's United in Sound: America at 250 festival. The program, which commemorates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, focuses on artists' musical open letters to America, which reflect narratives around the summer homes of turn-of-the-century Black folk; dreams; unspoken emotions; rituals of celebration; and the connection between the historic and current patriotism of Black American women. Led by Carolyn Kuan, this program features ACO commissions developed through EarShot CoLABoratory, including the world premiere of Joseph C. Phillips Jr.'s We Hold These Truths to Be Self-Evident (co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall); the world premiere of Brittany J. Green's Letters to America, featuring soprano Karen Slack; the world premiere of Kite's Wičhínčala Šakówin; the world premiere of Shelley Washington's Haymaker, featuring cellist Amanda Gookin; and the New York premiere of Jessie Montgomery's arrangement of Procession, featuring percussionist Cynthia Yeh.
On Thursday, October 16, 2025, American Composers Orchestra hosts Searchlight: 2025 Gala & Creative Catalyst Awards at 48 Wall Street in New York City. This annual gala honors two luminary couples, Ray and Vivian Chew and Elizabeth and Justus Schlichting who exemplify ACO's core values of artistry, creativity, community, and equity. Proceeds benefit ACO EarShot composer advancement programs, orchestral performances, and educational initiatives. Trevor New, Dr. Edward W. Hardy, Danny Rozin, Gabriel Jenks, Curtis Stewart, Mali Irene, and GRAMMY nominated singer-songwriter Valerie Simpson will perform. This genre-bending experience, rooted in Prohibition Era rebellion and Gatsby-esque opulence, is a gathering of artists and their champions in a celebration of artistic disruption.
American Composer Orchestra's signature EarShot Readings, a collaboration with American Composers Forum, the League of American Orchestras, and New Music USA, continue internationally in the 2025-2026 season. A national composer development program that serves as the nation's first systemic program for building relationships between composers and orchestras nationwide, promoting diverse talent and cultivating the careers of composers, EarShot Readings is a professional development process for composers with finished orchestral scores that culminates in multi-day in-person workshops with a professional orchestra.
After highly successful collaborations in recent seasons, EarShot Readings returns to Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music for a newly expanded two-part model concluding in Fall 2025. This new iteration began with spring workshops that brought eight composers into early creative dialogue with conductor Jeffery Meyer, IU orchestras and faculty, ACO staff, and mentors. Following these sessions and continued mentorship, four composers were selected to expand their sketches into full orchestral works for the fall readings. The model deepens engagement across the compositional process, broadens access, and fosters greater artistic refinement and impact in the final orchestral scores.
EarShot Readings: Jacobs School of Music will take place from September 29 to October 1, 2025, led by conductor Jeffery Meyer and featuring works by Corey Chang, Laura Pacheco, and Emre Sener, with mentor composers Curtis Stewart, Melinda Wagner, David Dzubay, and Gabriel Jenks. Additional EarShot Readings in the upcoming season include the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra from October 7 to 9, 2025, featuring works by Marisol Gentile, Jens Ibsen, Benjamin Krause, and Matthew Lam, with mentor composer James Lee III;Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra from November 17 to 18, 2025 with mentor composers Ana Sokolović, Kelly-Marie Murphy, and Ian Cusson; and Lawrence University Conservatory of Music from January 26 to 29, 2026, featuring works by Alicia Castillo, Lila Meretzky, Matthew Mason, and Logan Rutledge, with mentor composers Marcos Balter and Asha Srinivasan. Additional partnerships will be announced later in the season as more information becomes available. American Composers Orchestra will also award a $15,000 commission to one Readings participant. ACO is also running national recruitment efforts, including New Jersey Symphony (Cone Composition Institute), NY Youth Symphony (First Music), and Orchestra of St. Luke's (DeGaetano Composition Institute) in partnership with EarShot and advancing alums of these programs into subsequent opportunities available to EarShot alums.
As a vital conduit for new voices in orchestral music, EarShot presents three major programs: Readings with orchestras around the country to mentor and promote new composing talent, CoLABoratory Fellowships, advancing work by composers whose work is experimental or rooted in underrepresented traditions, and Commissions, providing opportunities for last year's featured EarShot composers to compose new works for major orchestras.
EarShot CoLABoratory Residencies, for composers with an idea but no written score, advance the work of artists whose work is experimental or culturally underdeveloped in the orchestral repertoire. Composers Shelley Washington, Joseph C. Phillips Jr., Brittany J. Green, Mazz Swift will have performances at Carnegie Hall with ACO, and Andreia Pinto-Correia, Malachi Brown, Jordyn Davis, Mali Irene, Horacio Fernández, and Kian Ravaei will also complete residencies with ACO and orchestral partners. CoLABoratory Workshops in the 2025-2026 season include American Composers Orchestra at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music on August 26, 2025, and October 30, 2025, Boulevard Carroll on March 12 2026, and The DiMenna Center for Classical Music on June 11, 2026.
This season, ACO announces a multi-year partnership with Platoon, through which eleven live recordings captured in public performances and readings from Fall 2021 through Spring 2024 will be commercially released on all major digital platforms. The first of these is the world premiere recording of Huang Ruo's An American Soldier, released on May 23, 2025 to critical acclaim. Additional projects will be released over the course of the coming season, bringing orchestral works by composers developed and performed by ACO to an international audience.
ACO partners with The Juilliard School (NYC), Northwestern University's Bienen School of Music (Chicago), University of Rochester's Eastman School of Music (Rochester, NY), Curtis Institute of Music (Philadelphia), the Sphinx Organization (Detroit), and Concert Artists Guild (NYC) on (Re)loading the Canon, a commissioning consortium to develop a series of eight-minute violin, viola, cello, and bass concertos by Black and Latino composers. Four concertos were commissioned during the 2024-2025 season, with workshops, performances, and recording sessions in Fall 2025, and for consideration to be performed at the 2027 Sphinx Competition. From October 3 to 4, 2025, the Eastman School of Music will host a workshop and recording session of Michael Frazier's Viola Concerto los quetzales with violist Jordan Bak, with a public performance at Eastman on October 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM. On October 9, 2025, The Juilliard School will host a workshop and recording session of Curtis Stewart's Bass Concerto Bass Concertante with bassist Kebra-Seyoun Charles. From November 19 to 21, 2025, Northwestern University's Bienen School of Music will host a workshop and recording session of Shawn Okpebholo's Cello Concerto Flow, Riffs, and Running Bass with cellist Gabriel Cabezas. In December of 2025, Curtis School of Music will host a workshop and recording session of Jonathan Bailey Holland's Violin Concerto with violinist Melissa White.
ACO announces its second cohort of The New York Community Trust Van Lier Fellows this season. Michael Dudley, Jr., Arjan Singh Dogra, and Horacio Fernández have been selected for the second cohort of one-year fellowships. Artists selected for the first cohort of Fellows include composers Kebra-Seyoun Charles, Malachi Brown, and Jordyn Davis. Artists receive a commission fee, mentorship, workshops, recordings, and professional premiere, via American Composers Orchestra's EarShot Readings or CoLABoratory Residencies. The New York Community Trust's Edward and Sally Van Lier Fellowship Program provides support for talented young professionals (aged 18 to 30) from historically underrepresented populations who are dedicated to a career in the arts. Grants help arts groups provide young professional artists living and working in New York City with paid opportunities to create and present new work, as well as training, mentorship, and other support. Fellowships are intended to help young working artists achieve significant professional credit that can lead to future opportunities and advance their careers.
American Composers Orchestra continues its partnership with the League of American Orchestras on the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program. Performances from two 30-orchestra consortia established over the last two years continue into next season with supporting commissions by six women and nonbinary EarShot alumni. The third national consortium was announced in 2025, featuring three new commissions by composers Stacy Garrop, Angel Lam, and Leanna Primiani, for full-length, 25- to 30-minute concert works. World premieres and repeat performances of the new works by a consortium of nine orchestras will occur during the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons. Additionally, a newly-established repeat performances initiative will support additional presentations of previously commissioned works by all 16 composers commissioned through the program from 2014-2019. The repeat performances will occur throughout the 2025-26 and 2026-27 among 16 participating orchestras. In the 2025-2026 season, composers will have their works performed by twenty-four orchestras across the United States, including: Grant Park Orchestra, Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, Lima Symphony Orchestra, Symphony of the Rockies, Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra Nova Northwest, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Lexington Philharmonic, Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes, Princeton Symphony Orchestra, Quad City Symphony Orchestra, Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Canton Symphony Orchestra, Richmond Symphony Orchestra, North Corner Chamber Orchestra, Monterey Symphony, Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra, Saint Louis Symphony, Orchestra, Asheville Symphony, and Oregon Symphony.
American Composers Orchestra CoLABoratory Workshop
The DiMenna Center for Classical Music | New York, NY
Shelley Washington - Haymaker
Mazz Swift - Memory FIVE: Freedom Initiate
EarShot Readings: Jacobs School of Music
Indiana University Jacobs School of Music | Bloomington, IN
Jeffery Meyer, conductor
Corey Chang - Dragon Gate
Laura Pacheco - Voices of the Earth and Sea
Emre Sener - Bekçi
David Dzubay
Gabriel Jenks
Curtis Stewart
Melinda Wagner
EarShot Readings: Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra
Kalamazoo College | Kalamazoo, MI
Link: Tickets available here
Marisol Gentile - Paisaje Onírico
Jens Ibsen - Lunar Phrasing
Benjamin Krause - Silent City
Matthew Lam - Witchcraft
Mentor Composers:
James Lee III
American Composers Orchestra 2025 Gala & Creative Catalyst Awards
48 Wall St | New York, NY
Tickets: $300 - $25,000; a portion of all support levels are tax-deductible. RSVP by September 30th.
6:00pm - Cocktail Hour
7:00pm - Dinner & Performances
Ray & Vivian Chew
Elizabeth & Justus Schlichting
Trevor New
Dr. Edward W. Hardy
Danny Rozin
Gabriel Jenks
Curtis Stewart
Mali Irene
Proceeds benefit ACO EarShot composer advancement programs, orchestral performances, and educational initiatives.
(Re)Loading the Canon: Michael Frazier with Jordan Bak
Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Eastman School of Music | Rochester, NY
Michael Frazier - Viola Concerto los quetzales [World Premiere]
Michael Frazier, composer
Jordan Bak, viola
Eastman School Symphony Orchestra
American Composers Orchestra The New Virtuoso: For Art's Sake
Zankel Hall, Carnegie Hall | New York, NY
Raven Chacon - Inscription [NY Premiere, ACO Co-Commission, developed via EarShot CoLABoratory]
Tamar Muskal - Square Off for Voice and Mirror with Responsive Sculptures [World Premiere, ACO Commission]
Elijah Daniel Smith - The Fall of Ideals [World Premiere, ACO Commission]
Mazz Swift - Memory FIVE: Freedom Initiate [World Premiere, ACO Commission, developed via EarShot CoLABoratory]
Aaron Israel Levin - Multiverse verse chorus bridge verse chorus chorus [World Premiere, ACO Commission]
Lucy Fitz Gibbon, Soprano
Mélisse Brunet, Conductor
Daniel Rozin, Responsive Sculptures
American Composers Orchestra CoLABoratory Workshop
Location The DiMenna Center for Classical Music | New York, NY
Joseph C. Phillips, Jr.- We Hold These Truths to Be Self-Evident
KNSO Composers' Atelier Readings
Korean National Symphony Orchestra | Seoul, Korea
Featuring five new works by emerging composers. Anuj Bhutani's participation is made possible by ACO's partnership with KNSO. Anuj Bhutani is joined by fellow EarShot alum Grace Ann Lee.
Anuj Bhutani
Grace Ann Lee
Kyeongmook Kang
Shin Kim
Dongsun Shin
EarShot Readings: Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra
National Arts Centre | Ottawa, Ontario
Coming soon
Ana Sokolović
Kelly-Marie Murphy
Ian Cusson
EarShot Readings: Lawrence University Conservatory of Music
Lawrence University | Appleton, WI
Marc Dupere, conductor
Alicia Castillo - Billow
Matthew Mason - Downhill from Breathing
Lila Meretzky - To crave and to have
Logan Rutledge - Grad Workers Union
Marcos Balter
Asha Srinivasan
American Composers Orchestra Hello, America: Letters to Us, from Us
Zankel Hall, Carnegie Hall | New York City, NY
Link: Tickets available here
Joseph C. Phillips, Jr. - We Hold These Truths to Be Self-Evident [World Premiere, ACO Commission, developed via EarShot CoLABoratory]
Brittany J. Green - Letters to America [World Premiere, ACO Co-Commission, developed via EarShot CoLABoratory]
Kite - Wičhínčala Šakówin [World Premiere, ACO Commission, developed via EarShot CoLABoratory, Featuring Improvised Ensemble Assembled by Kite]
Shelley Washington - Haymaker [World Premiere, ACO Commission, developed via EarShot CoLABoratory]
Jessie Montgomery - Procession [New York Premiere Arrangement]
Karen Slack, soprano
Amanda Gookin, cello
Cynthia Yeh, percussion
Carolyn Kuan, conductor
American Composers Orchestra CoLABoratory Workshop
Boulevard Carroll Studios | New York, NY
Coming soon
EarShot Readings: American Composers Orchestra
The DiMenna Center for Classical Music | New York City, NY
Jeffery Meyer, conductor
EarShot Readings: American Composers Orchestra
The DiMenna Center for Classical Music | New York City, NY
Jeffery Meyer, conductor
Coming soon
Coming soon
American Composers Orchestra CoLABoratory Workshop
The DiMenna Center for Classical Music | New York, NY
Malachi Brown
Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program 2025-2026 Concert Calendar
Grant Park Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
Jake Pritzker Pavilion | Chicago, IL
Chelsea Komschlies - Mycelialore [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
School for Creative and Performing Arts | Cincinnati, OH
Marina López - Moño [World Premiere] [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Lima Symphony Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center | Lima, OH
Chelsea Komschlies - Mycelialore [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Symphony of the Rockies Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
Parker Arts, Culture, and Events Center | Parker, CO
Meilina Tsui - Floridian Symphony [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Knoxville Symphony Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
Tennessee Theatre | Knoxville, TN
Meilina Tsui - Floridian Symphony [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Aram Demirjian, conductor
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
Orpheum Theater | New Orleans, LA
Karena Ingram - RAINN [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Matthew Kraemer, conductor
Vermont Symphony Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
Flynn Center | Burlington, VT
Chelsea Komschlies - Mycelialore [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Andrew Crust, conductor
Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
Robinson Center | Little Rock, AR
Marina López - Moño [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Geoffrey Robson, conductor
Orchestra Nova Northwest Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
Mt. Hood Community College | Gresham, OR
Karena Ingram - RAINN [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Orchestra Nova Northwest Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts | Beaverton, OR
Karena Ingram - RAINN [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Dallas Symphony Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center | Dallas, TX
Moni Jasmine Guo - the sound of where i came from (乡音 Xiāng Yīn) [World Premiere] [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Fabio Luisi, conductor
Lexington Philharmonic Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
Singletary Center for the Arts | Lexington, KY
Moni Jasmine Guo - the sound of where i came from (乡音 Xiāng Yīn) [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Mélisse Brunet, conductor
Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
Clemens Center | Elmira, NY
Wang Jie - The Winter that United Us [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Princeton Symphony Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
Richardson Auditorium | Princeton, NJ
Andreia Pinto Correia - Ciprés [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Rossen Milanov, conductor
Quad City Symphony Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
Adler Theatre | Davenport, IA
Angel Lam - New Work [World Premiere] [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
Lied Center for Performing Arts | Lincoln, NE
Link: Tickets available here
Julia Adolphe - Unearth, Release [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Lexington Philharmonic Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
Singletary Center for the Arts | Lexington, KY
Brittany Green - Testify! [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Mélisse Brunet, conductor
Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
Capitol Theater | Madison, WI
Angel Lam - Please let there be a paradise... [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Canton Symphony Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
Umstattd Hall at Zimmermann Symphony Center | Canton, OH
Meilina Tsui - Floridian Symphony [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Jeri Lynne Johnson, conductor
Richmond Symphony Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
Carpenter Theatre | Richmond, VA
Moni Jasmine Guo - the sound of where i came from (乡音 Xiāng Yīn) [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Valentina Peleggi, conductor
North Corner Chamber Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
Rainier Arts Center | Seattle, WA
Cindy Cox - Dreaming a world's edge [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
Orpheum Theater | New Orleans, LA
Stacy Garrop - Goddess Triptych [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Matthew Kraemer, conductor
Monterey Symphony Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
Sunset Center | Carmel, CA
Maria López - Moño [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Jayce Ogren, Music Director and Conductor
Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
The Schrott Center for the Arts | Indianapolis, IN
Stacy Garrop - CHROMA [World Premiere] [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Matthew Kraemer, conductor
Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
Powell Hall | St. Louis, MO
Moni Jasmine Guo - the sound of where i came from (乡音 Xiāng Yīn) [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Stéphane Denève, conductor
Asheville Symphony Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
First Baptist Church of Asheville | Asheville, NC
Karena Ingram - RAINN [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
Darko Butorac, conductor
Oregon Symphony Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall | Portland, OR
Brittany Green - Testify! [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]
