American Composers Orchestra Unveils Highlights of 2025-2026 Season

The American Composers Orchestra (ACO) has unveiled its 2025-2026 highlights, marking its 49th year. This upcoming season brings ACO's annual series presented by Carnegie Hall, including The New Virtuoso: For Art's Sake and Hello, America: Letters to Us, from Us; presentations of (Re)Loading the Canon and international EarShot Readings with orchestras across North America; regional orchestral premieres of Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commission works; and the continuation of partnerships with The Juilliard School, Curtis Institute, and Sphinx Organization.

Carnegie Hall continues its annual presentation of the American Composers Orchestra in two featured performances in the 2025-2026 season. First, The New Virtuoso: For Art's Sake, led by Mélisse Brunet on Wednesday October 29, 2025 at 7:30 PM at Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall, invites five visionary composers to explore the vast possibilities they represent via wide-ranging sources such as electronically collected dream data, sonically reactive moving sculptures, graphic music scoring, art history, gestural conduction, and the creation of new, culturally informed instruments. All ACO co-commissions, works in this program include the New York premiere of Raven Chacon's Inscription (co-commissioned by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the Tucson Symphony Orchestra), developed via the EarShot CoLABoratory program; the world premiere of Tamar Muskal's Square Off for voice and mirror with soprano Lucy Fitz Gibbon and Daniel Rozin of Responsive Sculptures; the world premiere of Elijah Daniel Smith's The Fall of Ideals; the world premiere of Mazz Swift's Memory FIVE: Freedom Initiate, developed via EarShot CoLABoratory; and the world premiere of Aaron Israel Levin's Multiverse verse chorus bridge verse chorus chorus.

Next, ACO returns to Carnegie Hall on Wednesday March 11, 2026 at 7:30 PM for Hello, America: Letters to Us, from Us, as part of the Hall's United in Sound: America at 250 festival. The program, which commemorates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, focuses on artists' musical open letters to America, which reflect narratives around the summer homes of turn-of-the-century Black folk; dreams; unspoken emotions; rituals of celebration; and the connection between the historic and current patriotism of Black American women. Led by Carolyn Kuan, this program features ACO commissions developed through EarShot CoLABoratory, including the world premiere of Joseph C. Phillips Jr.'s We Hold These Truths to Be Self-Evident (co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall); the world premiere of Brittany J. Green's Letters to America, featuring soprano Karen Slack; the world premiere of Kite's Wičhínčala Šakówin; the world premiere of Shelley Washington's Haymaker, featuring cellist Amanda Gookin; and the New York premiere of Jessie Montgomery's arrangement of Procession, featuring percussionist Cynthia Yeh.

On Thursday, October 16, 2025, American Composers Orchestra hosts Searchlight: 2025 Gala & Creative Catalyst Awards at 48 Wall Street in New York City. This annual gala honors two luminary couples, Ray and Vivian Chew and Elizabeth and Justus Schlichting who exemplify ACO's core values of artistry, creativity, community, and equity. Proceeds benefit ACO EarShot composer advancement programs, orchestral performances, and educational initiatives. Trevor New, Dr. Edward W. Hardy, Danny Rozin, Gabriel Jenks, Curtis Stewart, Mali Irene, and GRAMMY nominated singer-songwriter Valerie Simpson will perform. This genre-bending experience, rooted in Prohibition Era rebellion and Gatsby-esque opulence, is a gathering of artists and their champions in a celebration of artistic disruption.

American Composer Orchestra's signature EarShot Readings, a collaboration with American Composers Forum, the League of American Orchestras, and New Music USA, continue internationally in the 2025-2026 season. A national composer development program that serves as the nation's first systemic program for building relationships between composers and orchestras nationwide, promoting diverse talent and cultivating the careers of composers, EarShot Readings is a professional development process for composers with finished orchestral scores that culminates in multi-day in-person workshops with a professional orchestra.

After highly successful collaborations in recent seasons, EarShot Readings returns to Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music for a newly expanded two-part model concluding in Fall 2025. This new iteration began with spring workshops that brought eight composers into early creative dialogue with conductor Jeffery Meyer, IU orchestras and faculty, ACO staff, and mentors. Following these sessions and continued mentorship, four composers were selected to expand their sketches into full orchestral works for the fall readings. The model deepens engagement across the compositional process, broadens access, and fosters greater artistic refinement and impact in the final orchestral scores.

EarShot Readings: Jacobs School of Music will take place from September 29 to October 1, 2025, led by conductor Jeffery Meyer and featuring works by Corey Chang, Laura Pacheco, and Emre Sener, with mentor composers Curtis Stewart, Melinda Wagner, David Dzubay, and Gabriel Jenks. Additional EarShot Readings in the upcoming season include the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra from October 7 to 9, 2025, featuring works by Marisol Gentile, Jens Ibsen, Benjamin Krause, and Matthew Lam, with mentor composer James Lee III;Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra from November 17 to 18, 2025 with mentor composers Ana Sokolović, Kelly-Marie Murphy, and Ian Cusson; and Lawrence University Conservatory of Music from January 26 to 29, 2026, featuring works by Alicia Castillo, Lila Meretzky, Matthew Mason, and Logan Rutledge, with mentor composers Marcos Balter and Asha Srinivasan. Additional partnerships will be announced later in the season as more information becomes available. American Composers Orchestra will also award a $15,000 commission to one Readings participant. ACO is also running national recruitment efforts, including New Jersey Symphony (Cone Composition Institute), NY Youth Symphony (First Music), and Orchestra of St. Luke's (DeGaetano Composition Institute) in partnership with EarShot and advancing alums of these programs into subsequent opportunities available to EarShot alums.

As a vital conduit for new voices in orchestral music, EarShot presents three major programs: Readings with orchestras around the country to mentor and promote new composing talent, CoLABoratory Fellowships, advancing work by composers whose work is experimental or rooted in underrepresented traditions, and Commissions, providing opportunities for last year's featured EarShot composers to compose new works for major orchestras.

EarShot CoLABoratory Residencies, for composers with an idea but no written score, advance the work of artists whose work is experimental or culturally underdeveloped in the orchestral repertoire. Composers Shelley Washington, Joseph C. Phillips Jr., Brittany J. Green, Mazz Swift will have performances at Carnegie Hall with ACO, and Andreia Pinto-Correia, Malachi Brown, Jordyn Davis, Mali Irene, Horacio Fernández, and Kian Ravaei will also complete residencies with ACO and orchestral partners. CoLABoratory Workshops in the 2025-2026 season include American Composers Orchestra at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music on August 26, 2025, and October 30, 2025, Boulevard Carroll on March 12 2026, and The DiMenna Center for Classical Music on June 11, 2026.

This season, ACO announces a multi-year partnership with Platoon, through which eleven live recordings captured in public performances and readings from Fall 2021 through Spring 2024 will be commercially released on all major digital platforms. The first of these is the world premiere recording of Huang Ruo's An American Soldier, released on May 23, 2025 to critical acclaim. Additional projects will be released over the course of the coming season, bringing orchestral works by composers developed and performed by ACO to an international audience.

ACO partners with The Juilliard School (NYC), Northwestern University's Bienen School of Music (Chicago), University of Rochester's Eastman School of Music (Rochester, NY), Curtis Institute of Music (Philadelphia), the Sphinx Organization (Detroit), and Concert Artists Guild (NYC) on (Re)loading the Canon, a commissioning consortium to develop a series of eight-minute violin, viola, cello, and bass concertos by Black and Latino composers. Four concertos were commissioned during the 2024-2025 season, with workshops, performances, and recording sessions in Fall 2025, and for consideration to be performed at the 2027 Sphinx Competition. From October 3 to 4, 2025, the Eastman School of Music will host a workshop and recording session of Michael Frazier's Viola Concerto los quetzales with violist Jordan Bak, with a public performance at Eastman on October 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM. On October 9, 2025, The Juilliard School will host a workshop and recording session of Curtis Stewart's Bass Concerto Bass Concertante with bassist Kebra-Seyoun Charles. From November 19 to 21, 2025, Northwestern University's Bienen School of Music will host a workshop and recording session of Shawn Okpebholo's Cello Concerto Flow, Riffs, and Running Bass with cellist Gabriel Cabezas. In December of 2025, Curtis School of Music will host a workshop and recording session of Jonathan Bailey Holland's Violin Concerto with violinist Melissa White.

ACO announces its second cohort of The New York Community Trust Van Lier Fellows this season. Michael Dudley, Jr., Arjan Singh Dogra, and Horacio Fernández have been selected for the second cohort of one-year fellowships. Artists selected for the first cohort of Fellows include composers Kebra-Seyoun Charles, Malachi Brown, and Jordyn Davis. Artists receive a commission fee, mentorship, workshops, recordings, and professional premiere, via American Composers Orchestra's EarShot Readings or CoLABoratory Residencies. The New York Community Trust's Edward and Sally Van Lier Fellowship Program provides support for talented young professionals (aged 18 to 30) from historically underrepresented populations who are dedicated to a career in the arts. Grants help arts groups provide young professional artists living and working in New York City with paid opportunities to create and present new work, as well as training, mentorship, and other support. Fellowships are intended to help young working artists achieve significant professional credit that can lead to future opportunities and advance their careers.

American Composers Orchestra continues its partnership with the League of American Orchestras on the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program. Performances from two 30-orchestra consortia established over the last two years continue into next season with supporting commissions by six women and nonbinary EarShot alumni. The third national consortium was announced in 2025, featuring three new commissions by composers Stacy Garrop, Angel Lam, and Leanna Primiani, for full-length, 25- to 30-minute concert works. World premieres and repeat performances of the new works by a consortium of nine orchestras will occur during the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons. Additionally, a newly-established repeat performances initiative will support additional presentations of previously commissioned works by all 16 composers commissioned through the program from 2014-2019. The repeat performances will occur throughout the 2025-26 and 2026-27 among 16 participating orchestras. In the 2025-2026 season, composers will have their works performed by twenty-four orchestras across the United States, including: Grant Park Orchestra, Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, Lima Symphony Orchestra, Symphony of the Rockies, Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra Nova Northwest, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Lexington Philharmonic, Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes, Princeton Symphony Orchestra, Quad City Symphony Orchestra, Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Canton Symphony Orchestra, Richmond Symphony Orchestra, North Corner Chamber Orchestra, Monterey Symphony, Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra, Saint Louis Symphony, Orchestra, Asheville Symphony, and Oregon Symphony.

American Composers Orchestra 2025-2026 Season Calendar

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 10:30 AM

American Composers Orchestra CoLABoratory Workshop

The DiMenna Center for Classical Music | New York, NY

Tickets available here

Featured Artists and Works:

Shelley Washington - Haymaker

Mazz Swift - Memory FIVE: Freedom Initiate

Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at 8:00 PM

EarShot Readings: Jacobs School of Music

Indiana University Jacobs School of Music | Bloomington, IN

Tickets available here

Jeffery Meyer, conductor ‍

Featured Artists and Works:

Corey Chang - Dragon Gate

Laura Pacheco - Voices of the Earth and Sea

Emre Sener - Bekçi

Mentor Composers:

David Dzubay

Gabriel Jenks

Curtis Stewart

Melinda Wagner

Thursday, October 9, 2025 at 7:00 PM

EarShot Readings: Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra

Kalamazoo College | Kalamazoo, MI

Link: Tickets available here

Featured Artists and Works:

Marisol Gentile - Paisaje Onírico

Jens Ibsen - Lunar Phrasing

Benjamin Krause - Silent City

Matthew Lam - Witchcraft

Mentor Composers:

James Lee III

Thursday, October 16, 2025 at 6:00 PM

American Composers Orchestra 2025 Gala & Creative Catalyst Awards

48 Wall St | New York, NY

Tickets: $300 - $25,000; a portion of all support levels are tax-deductible. ‍RSVP by September 30th.

Tickets available here

6:00pm - Cocktail Hour

7:00pm - Dinner & Performances

Honorees:

Ray & Vivian Chew

Elizabeth & Justus Schlichting

Performances by: ‍

Trevor New

Dr. Edward W. Hardy

Danny Rozin

Gabriel Jenks

Curtis Stewart

Mali Irene

Proceeds benefit ACO EarShot composer advancement programs, orchestral performances, and educational initiatives.

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM

(Re)Loading the Canon: Michael Frazier with Jordan Bak

Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Eastman School of Music | Rochester, NY

Tickets available here

Program:

Michael Frazier - Viola Concerto los quetzales [World Premiere]

Michael Frazier, composer

Jordan Bak, viola

Eastman School Symphony Orchestra

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 7:30 PM

American Composers Orchestra The New Virtuoso: For Art's Sake

Zankel Hall, Carnegie Hall | New York, NY

Tickets available here

Program:

Raven Chacon - Inscription [NY Premiere, ACO Co-Commission, developed via EarShot CoLABoratory]

Tamar Muskal - Square Off for Voice and Mirror with Responsive Sculptures [World Premiere, ACO Commission]

Elijah Daniel Smith - The Fall of Ideals [World Premiere, ACO Commission]

Mazz Swift - Memory FIVE: Freedom Initiate [World Premiere, ACO Commission, developed via EarShot CoLABoratory]

Aaron Israel Levin - Multiverse verse chorus bridge verse chorus chorus [World Premiere, ACO Commission]

Lucy Fitz Gibbon, Soprano

Mélisse Brunet, Conductor

Daniel Rozin, Responsive Sculptures

Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 3:30 PM

American Composers Orchestra CoLABoratory Workshop

Location The DiMenna Center for Classical Music | New York, NY

Tickets available here

Featured Artists and Works:

Joseph C. Phillips, Jr.- We Hold These Truths to Be Self-Evident

Monday, November 3 - Wednesday, November 5, 2025

KNSO Composers' Atelier Readings

Korean National Symphony Orchestra | Seoul, Korea

Tickets available here

Featuring five new works by emerging composers. Anuj Bhutani's participation is made possible by ACO's partnership with KNSO. Anuj Bhutani is joined by fellow EarShot alum Grace Ann Lee.

Participating Composers:

Anuj Bhutani

Grace Ann Lee

Kyeongmook Kang

Shin Kim

Dongsun Shin

Monday, November 17 at 11:00 AM

EarShot Readings: Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra

National Arts Centre | Ottawa, Ontario

Tickets available here

Featured Artists and Works:

Coming soon

Mentor Composers:

Ana Sokolović

Kelly-Marie Murphy

Ian Cusson

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 10:00 AM

EarShot Readings: Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra

National Arts Centre | Ottawa, Ontario

Tickets available here

Featured Artists and Works:

Coming soon

Mentor Composers:

Ana Sokolović

Kelly-Marie Murphy

Ian Cusson

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 2:00 PM

EarShot Readings: Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra

National Arts Centre | Ottawa, Ontario

Tickets available here

Featured Artists and Works:

Coming soon

Mentor Composers:

Ana Sokolović

Kelly-Marie Murphy

Ian Cusson

Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 7:00 PM

EarShot Readings: Lawrence University Conservatory of Music

Lawrence University | Appleton, WI

Tickets available here

Marc Dupere, conductor

Featured Artists and Works:

Alicia Castillo - Billow

Matthew Mason - Downhill from Breathing

Lila Meretzky - To crave and to have

Logan Rutledge - Grad Workers Union

Mentor Composers:

Marcos Balter

Asha Srinivasan

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 7:30 PM

American Composers Orchestra Hello, America: Letters to Us, from Us

Zankel Hall, Carnegie Hall | New York City, NY

Link: Tickets available here

Joseph C. Phillips, Jr. - We Hold These Truths to Be Self-Evident [World Premiere, ACO Commission, developed via EarShot CoLABoratory]

Brittany J. Green - Letters to America [World Premiere, ACO Co-Commission, developed via EarShot CoLABoratory]

Kite - Wičhínčala Šakówin [World Premiere, ACO Commission, developed via EarShot CoLABoratory, Featuring Improvised Ensemble Assembled by Kite]

Shelley Washington - Haymaker [World Premiere, ACO Commission, developed via EarShot CoLABoratory]

Jessie Montgomery - Procession [New York Premiere Arrangement]

Karen Slack, soprano

Amanda Gookin, cello

Cynthia Yeh, percussion

Carolyn Kuan, conductor

Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM

American Composers Orchestra CoLABoratory Workshop

Boulevard Carroll Studios | New York, NY

Tickets available here

Featured Artists and Works:

Coming soon

Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 10:30 AM

EarShot Readings: American Composers Orchestra

The DiMenna Center for Classical Music | New York City, NY

Tickets available here

Jeffery Meyer, conductor

Friday, June 12, 2026 at 7:30 PM

EarShot Readings: American Composers Orchestra

The DiMenna Center for Classical Music | New York City, NY

Tickets available here

Jeffery Meyer, conductor

Featured Artists and Works:

Coming soon

Mentor Composers:

Coming soon

Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 1:30 PM

American Composers Orchestra CoLABoratory Workshop

The DiMenna Center for Classical Music | New York, NY

Tickets available here

Featured Artists and Works:

Malachi Brown

Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program 2025-2026 Concert Calendar

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 6:30 PM

Grant Park Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

Jake Pritzker Pavilion | Chicago, IL

Tickets available here

Program:

Chelsea Komschlies - Mycelialore [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Saturday, August 16, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

School for Creative and Performing Arts | Cincinnati, OH

Tickets available here

Program:

Marina López - Moño [World Premiere] [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Lima Symphony Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center | Lima, OH

Tickets available here

Program:

Chelsea Komschlies - Mycelialore [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Symphony of the Rockies Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

Parker Arts, Culture, and Events Center | Parker, CO

Tickets available here

Program:

Meilina Tsui - Floridian Symphony [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Thursday, October 16 & Friday, October 17, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Knoxville Symphony Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

Tennessee Theatre | Knoxville, TN

Tickets available here

Program:

Meilina Tsui - Floridian Symphony [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Aram Demirjian, conductor

Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

Orpheum Theater | New Orleans, LA

Tickets available here

Program:

Karena Ingram - RAINN [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Matthew Kraemer, conductor

Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Vermont Symphony Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

Flynn Center | Burlington, VT

Tickets available here

Program:

Chelsea Komschlies - Mycelialore [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Andrew Crust, conductor

Saturday, November 15, 2025 at 7:30 PM & Sunday, November 16, 2025 at 3:00 PM

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

Robinson Center | Little Rock, AR

Tickets available here

Program:

Marina López - Moño [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Geoffrey Robson, conductor

Saturday, November 15, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Orchestra Nova Northwest Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

Mt. Hood Community College | Gresham, OR

Tickets available here

Program:

Karena Ingram - RAINN [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Sunday, November 16, 2025 at 3:00 PM

Orchestra Nova Northwest Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts | Beaverton, OR

Tickets available here

Program:

Karena Ingram - RAINN [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Thursday, November 20-Saturday, November 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center | Dallas, TX

Tickets available here

Program:

Moni Jasmine Guo - the sound of where i came from (乡音 Xiāng Yīn) [World Premiere] [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Fabio Luisi, conductor

Saturday, November 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Lexington Philharmonic Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

Singletary Center for the Arts | Lexington, KY

Tickets available here

Program:

Moni Jasmine Guo - the sound of where i came from (乡音 Xiāng Yīn) [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Mélisse Brunet, conductor

Saturday, December 13, 2025 at 3:00 PM

Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

Clemens Center | Elmira, NY

Tickets available here

Program:

Wang Jie - The Winter that United Us [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 7:30 PM & Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM

Princeton Symphony Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

Richardson Auditorium | Princeton, NJ

Tickets available here

Program:

Andreia Pinto Correia - Ciprés [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 7:30 PM & Sunday, February 8, 2026 at 2:00 PM

Quad City Symphony Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

Adler Theatre | Davenport, IA

Tickets available here

Program:

Angel Lam - New Work [World Premiere] [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Friday, February 13, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

Lied Center for Performing Arts | Lincoln, NE

Link: Tickets available here

Program:

Julia Adolphe - Unearth, Release [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Lexington Philharmonic Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

Singletary Center for the Arts | Lexington, KY

Tickets available here

Program:

Brittany Green - Testify! [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Mélisse Brunet, conductor

Friday, February 27, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

Capitol Theater | Madison, WI

Tickets available here

Program:

Angel Lam - Please let there be a paradise... [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Canton Symphony Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

Umstattd Hall at Zimmermann Symphony Center | Canton, OH

Tickets available here

Program:

Meilina Tsui - Floridian Symphony [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Jeri Lynne Johnson, conductor

Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Richmond Symphony Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

Carpenter Theatre | Richmond, VA

Tickets available here

Program:

Moni Jasmine Guo - the sound of where i came from (乡音 Xiāng Yīn) [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Valentina Peleggi, conductor

Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 7:30 PM & Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 2:00 PM

North Corner Chamber Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

Rainier Arts Center | Seattle, WA

Tickets available here

Program:

Cindy Cox - Dreaming a world's edge [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Thursday, March 12, 2026, 7:30 PM

Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

Orpheum Theater | New Orleans, LA

Tickets available here

Program:

Stacy Garrop - Goddess Triptych [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Matthew Kraemer, conductor

Saturday, March 21, 2026, 7:30 PM & Sunday, March 22, 2026 at 3:00 PM

Monterey Symphony Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

Sunset Center | Carmel, CA

Tickets available here

Program:

Maria López - Moño [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Jayce Ogren, Music Director and Conductor

Saturday, March 21, 2026, 7:30 PM

Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

The Schrott Center for the Arts | Indianapolis, IN

Tickets available here

Program:

Stacy Garrop - CHROMA [World Premiere] [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Matthew Kraemer, conductor

Friday, March 27 & Saturday, March 28, 2026, 7:30 PM

Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

Powell Hall | St. Louis, MO

Tickets available here

Program:

Moni Jasmine Guo - the sound of where i came from (乡音 Xiāng Yīn) [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Stéphane Denève, conductor

Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 2:00 PM, 8:00 PM

Asheville Symphony Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

First Baptist Church of Asheville | Asheville, NC

Tickets available here

Program:

Karena Ingram - RAINN [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]

Darko Butorac, conductor

Saturday, May 30 & Sunday, May 31 2026 at 2:00 PM

Oregon Symphony Virginia B. Toulmin Commission Concert

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall | Portland, OR

Tickets available here

Program:

Brittany Green - Testify! [League of American Orchestras Commission with the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation]