American Chamber Ensemble Announces Online Concert Event

The concert will take place on Sunday, November 8 at 3:00 PM.

The American Chamber Ensemble, celebrating its 55th Anniversary, will present its second online concert of the 2020-21 season on Sunday, November 8 at 3:00 PM - at its YouTube Live channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQJId7or29gsqLsiOZASpnA.

Pianist and ACE Director Marilyn Lehman will be joined by Assistant Director and clarinetist Mindy Dragovich, violinists Deborah Wong, and Eriko Sato, violist Lois Martin, cellist Chris Finckel, and very special guests, clarinetist Stanley Drucker and ACE founding directors, pianist Blanche Abram and clarinetist Naomi Drucker in a program that includes music of Germaine Tailleferre, Rebecca Clarke, Amy Beach, Mendelssohn, Debussy, Leonard Bernstein and Canadian composer Srul Irving Glick.

The online event will be free, but donations will be gratefully accepted. For information and benefits, please visit americanchamberensemble.com/support or call 631-242-5684 or 516-586-3433.

Directed by Marilyn Lehman, assisted by Mindy Dragovich, ACE was founded in 1965 by pianist Blanche Abram and clarinetist Naomi Drucker. In residence at Hofstra University, the ensemble explores the great chamber music literature for piano, strings, woodwinds and voice and presents performances featuring world-class artists. ACE consists of the finest freelance musicians in the New York area and has been cited by critics for their superb presentations of chamber masterworks. Their latest CDs on Elysium are American Clarinet Treasures, featuring core members of ACE performing works by George Kleinsinger, Virgil Thomson, Daniel Gregory Mason, Elliott Carter, Douglas Moore and Gary Schocker, with guest artist Stanley Drucker and The American Chamber Ensemble Plays Peter Schickele, which features five of this modern master's most important chamber works.

For the latest American Chamber Ensemble concert listings, updates and information, log on to http://americanchamberensemble.com/. Follow ACE on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/pages/American-Chamber-Ensemble/150032171984.

