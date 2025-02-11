All Classical Radio's International Children's Arts Network Wins Oregon Symphony Schnitzer Wonder Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oregon Symphony's 2025 Schnitzer Wonder Award recipient is All Classical Radio's International Children's Arts Network. The award, which comes with a $10,000 cash prize, will be formally presented at the Oregon Symphony's Gala and Celebration Concert on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Jordan Schnitzer created the Schnitzer Wonder Award in 2015 to honor his parents, Harold and Arlene Schnitzer, and their commitment to philanthropy, fairness, opportunity, education, and creativity in the Portland community. The award aims to advance the endeavors of the receiving organization, recognizing and celebrating excellence in youth mentorship and education, collaboration with emerging artists and students, and fostering a vibrant music and arts community united by shared passions and ambitions.

A service of All Classical Radio launched in 2019, ICAN is a 24-hour arts and music radio station designed for children, families, and classrooms. It is one of the few youth networks in the country, available on regional HD radio, streaming worldwide at icanradio.org, and offering select programs and podcasts on demand. ICAN prominently features the work and voices of student reporters and contributors, ages 4-16.

"We have witnessed firsthand the expansive impact of All Classical Radio's International Children's Arts Network: a one-of-a-kind creative and educational radio platform nurturing learning, expression, and community through music and art," says Thompson. "We are inspired by their pioneering efforts to provide young people with real-world experience as radio hosts, storytellers, leaders, performers. Together, we are creating new ways for people of all ages to experience the arts," he adds.

The Oregon Symphony's relationship with All Classical Radio spans decades of collaborations and community-serving partnerships. During the 24/25 season, the two partners are continuing to develop new programs connected to the Symphony's education and community initiatives.

In February, ICAN is presenting a special broadcast edition of the Oregon Symphony's Young People's Concert The Nature of Music available on-demand at icanradio.org through February 19. During the broadcast, Oregon Symphony's Harold & Arlene Schnitzer Associate Conductor Deanna Tham and student co-host Amir Avsker, a former Young Artist in Residence at All Classical Radio and ICAN, guide listeners through rivers, forests, and gardens-all brought to life through classical music masterpieces.

"On behalf of All Classical Radio and ICAN, we are so honored to accept the 2025 Schnitzer Wonder Award," says Suzanne Nance, President & CEO of All Classical Radio and ICAN. "Through our network, so many families, educators, and communities enjoy barrier-free access to the arts. It's gratifying to work side-by-side with inspirational artists and organizations like the Oregon Symphony. Access to music and arts education is essential to healthy youth development, and ICAN is a flourishing example of All Classical Radio's commitment to providing access. This recognition means so much, and we're excited by the opportunities that lie ahead with our community partners."

Over the past year, over 30,000 families and educators have accessed ICAN through the online stream at icanradio.org and via All Classical Radio's mobile app (combined), with more tuning in on HD2 radio. Since moving into ACR's new Media Arts Center this past summer, young reporters and musicians have spent well over 100 hours in ICAN's Moonflower Studio, sharing performances, hosting interviews, and amplifying the stories of our community.

