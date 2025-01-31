News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

DELUSIONS AND GRANDEUR Blends A Solo Cello Recital With A Clown Show

The show will be presented at Ayers House State Dining R from 26 February to 22 March.

By: Jan. 31, 2025
DELUSIONS AND GRANDEUR Blends A Solo Cello Recital With A Clown Show Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Delusions and Grandeur will created and performed by Karen Hal, will be presented at Ayers House State Dining R from 26 February to 22 March: Wednesday to Saturday at 6:00pm and Friday at 2:0.

LATEST NEWS

CES to Present the Maryland Symphony Orchestra Valentine's Day Concert
San Diego Symphony Unveils 2025-26 Season at the Transformed Jacobs Music Center
Composers Concordance to Present TromBonafide in March
Shriver Hall Concert Series Presents March Concerts Featuring Ian Bostridge, Leif Ove Andsnes & Ivalas Quartet

About “Delusions and Grandeur 

”As irreverent as it is poignant" (Australian Arts Review), this classical cello recital plays out like a piece  of performance art run by a masterly jester blurring artistry, humanity, and insanity. Featuring Suite  Number One in G Major by JS Bach and personal comedic pieces crafted in Idiot classes, Karen fuses in a  healthy dose of pathos tackling identity, expectations, and success through the eyes of a fool. 

About Karen Hall 

Based in Los Angeles, Karen boasts a diverse resume having graced the stages of Carnegie Hall and the  Hollywood Bowl to behind the scenes work in studio sessions for everything from indie singer/songwriter  albums to work on soundtracks for Emmy-nominated shows. Karen most visibly spent four seasons on  camera as the Cellist on the TV show, Glee, and performs regularly with various symphony orchestras  throughout the greater Los Angeles area. She has worked with notable artists such as Shawn Mendes,  Geoff Emerick, and Yoshiki. Karen is a sought after music educator frequently employed as a Teaching  Artist in Residency for the prestigious Music Center Los Angeles. Her lectures and workshops focusing  on musician physical and mental health in pedagogy are programmed at universities and music shops  around the United States. 





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos