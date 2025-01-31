DELUSIONS AND GRANDEUR Blends A Solo Cello Recital With A Clown Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Delusions and Grandeur will created and performed by Karen Hal, will be presented at Ayers House State Dining R from 26 February to 22 March: Wednesday to Saturday at 6:00pm and Friday at 2:0.

About “Delusions and Grandeur

”As irreverent as it is poignant" (Australian Arts Review), this classical cello recital plays out like a piece of performance art run by a masterly jester blurring artistry, humanity, and insanity. Featuring Suite Number One in G Major by JS Bach and personal comedic pieces crafted in Idiot classes, Karen fuses in a healthy dose of pathos tackling identity, expectations, and success through the eyes of a fool.

About Karen Hall

Based in Los Angeles, Karen boasts a diverse resume having graced the stages of Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl to behind the scenes work in studio sessions for everything from indie singer/songwriter albums to work on soundtracks for Emmy-nominated shows. Karen most visibly spent four seasons on camera as the Cellist on the TV show, Glee, and performs regularly with various symphony orchestras throughout the greater Los Angeles area. She has worked with notable artists such as Shawn Mendes, Geoff Emerick, and Yoshiki. Karen is a sought after music educator frequently employed as a Teaching Artist in Residency for the prestigious Music Center Los Angeles. Her lectures and workshops focusing on musician physical and mental health in pedagogy are programmed at universities and music shops around the United States.

