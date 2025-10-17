4th Edition of the Bulgarian Awards for Arts, Culture, Education & Science Set for November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Consulate General of Bulgaria in Los Angeles, in partnership with the BgFACE Foundation and Bulgarian Classical Concerts - LA, will present an upcoming celebration of Bulgarian culture and friendship - the 4th Edition of the Bulgarian Awards for Arts, Culture, Education & Science and the Inaugural Chamber Classical Concert, to be held on:

Thursday, November 6, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at the Sephardic Temple Tifereth Israel, 10500 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024.

The Bulgarian Awards for Arts, Culture, Education & Science honor distinguished individuals and organizations whose work contributes to promoting Bulgarian culture, creativity, and academic excellence abroad. Since their inception, these awards have become a cornerstone of Bulgaria's cultural diplomacy in the United States - celebrating not only achievement but also collaboration and mutual inspiration across communities.

Over the years, the Awards have been presented to prominent international figures who have made meaningful contributions to strengthening Bulgarian-American cultural ties. Among the past honorees are Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight, legendary film director Ted Kotcheff, and other outstanding artists, educators, and community leaders who have advanced understanding and appreciation of Bulgarian culture worldwide.

This year's edition will also feature the inaugural concert by the newly founded Bulgarian organization - Bulgarian Classical Concerts - LA. The event will present a special chamber music program of Bulgarian and Sephardic songs, symbolizing the enduring friendship between the Bulgarian and Jewish peoples and the shared cultural values that connect their histories.

The evening will include a special performance by internationally acclaimed actress and singer of Bulgarian origin, Irina Maleeva, whose distinguished artistic career spans Europe and the United States. Her participation will bring a unique emotional and artistic dimension to the concert.