35 Professionals Will Attend Essentials of Orchestra Management

A select cohort of 35 orchestra and arts professionals have been chosen from the United States and Canada to participate in Essentials of Orchestra Management, the League of American Orchestras' premier leadership development program. The ten-day seminar, running from July 24-August 2, 2022, is presented in collaboration with Juilliard Extension and will take place in New York at Juilliard's Lincoln Center Campus.

"These talented professionals are the future of our field--I'm so pleased our brilliant faculty will provide them with a rich in-person experience on the Juilliard campus this year," said League of American Orchestras President and CEO Simon Woods, the former director of Essentials of Orchestra Management. "In addition to offering the cohort the opportunity to build life-long professional friendships among their peers, the Essentials curriculum will give them the full perspective on what it takes to run an orchestra. We're honored to uphold the program's rich legacy of developing our future orchestra leaders."

America's flagship program for early- and mid-career orchestra and arts professionals, Essentials of Orchestra Management offers a pathway to future leadership and career success; since its inception in 2000, over 500 individuals have participated in the program. Now in its 22nd year, Essentials connects, inspires, and challenges tomorrow's leaders, providing them the knowledge they need to enhance their careers.

Topics will include artistic planning and artistic leadership models; development and strategic planning; equity, diversity, and inclusion; education, community engagement, and community programs; human resources and organizational culture; leadership and governance; marketing and communications; and negotiations. The seminar also includes a concert and tour of Carnegie Hall, and peer discussion and mentoring opportunities.

This year's seminar is taught and directed by a faculty comprised of master leaders of the orchestra field and beyond, including:

Core Faculty:

Scott Faulkner (Seminar Director) Principal Bassist, Reno Phil & Reno Chamber Orchestra; Former Executive Director, Reno Chamber Orchestra; Director, League Alumni Network

Jennifer Barlament, Executive Director, Atlanta Symphony

Alex Laing, Principal Clarinetist, The Phoenix Symphony

League Leadership:

Simon Woods, President and CEO

Caen Thomason-Redus, VP, Inclusion and Learning

David Styers, Director, Learning and Leadership Programs

Juilliard Leadership:

John-Morgan Bush, Dean of Juilliard Extension, The Juilliard School

Guest Faculty:

Lisa Brown Alexander, President and CEO, Nonprofit HR

Astrid Baumgardner, President, Astrid Baumgardner Coaching + Training

Deborah Borda, President and CEO, New York Philharmonic?

Rosina Cannizzaro, Executive Director, Vermont Youth Orchestra Association

Patrick Castillio, VP Artistic Planning, NY Phil

Dan Coleman, Crypto Fundraising Strategist, The Giving Block; Former Senior Director of Development, San Francisco Symphony

Rosalie Contreras, VP of Public Affairs, The Juilliard School

Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director, Carnegie Hall

Gary Ginstling, Executive Director, National Symphony Orchestra

Doug Hagerman, Board Chair, League of American Orchestras

Sarah Johnson, Chief Education Officer, Carnegie Hall

Joe Kluger, Principal, WolfBrown

Lee Koonce, President and Artistic Director, Gateways Music Festival

Eun Lee, Founder and Executive Director, The Dream Unfinished: An Activist Orchestra

Najean Lee, Director, Government Affairs & Advocacy, League of American Orchestras

Marlah Bonner-McDuffie, VP of Development, League of American Orchestras

Anwar Nasir, Executive Director, Louisiana Philharmonic

Heather Noonan, VP, Advocacy, League of American Orchestras

Gary Padmore, Director, Education and Community Engagement, New York Philharmonic

Doris Parent, VP of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access Strategies (IDEAS) and Strategic Partnerships

Faith Raiguel, Former CFO, LA Opera; Board Member: Idyllwild Arts, Silk Road, Street Symphony

Lesley Rosenthal, COO & Corporate Secretary, The Juilliard School; Former EVP/General Counsel & Secretary, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Alexa Smith, Assistant VP and Chief of Staff, Manhattan School of Music

David Snead, President and CEO, Handel + Haydn Society

Bill Thomas, Senior VP and COO, New York Philharmonic

Joshua Worby, Executive and Artistic Director, Westchester Philharmonic

Karen Yair, VP, Research and Resources, League of American Orchestras

Michelle Zwi, Operations and Touring Manager, Philadelphia Orchestra • Executive Director, Penn Med Symphony

The 2022 Essentials of Orchestra Management cohort includes:

Bethel Balge, Executive Director, Mankato Symphony Orchestra Association Inc.

Anthony Barbir, Deputy Director, Silkroad

Erica Cherry, Executive Director, Youth Orchestra of Bucks County

Charity Clark, Development Director, New Haven Symphony Orchestra

Marie-Claude Codsi, Coordinator, Education, Orchestre symphonique de Montréal

Danny Cordero, Finance Associate & Digital Content Producer, Spokane Symphony

Jenny Darlington-Person, Executive Director, Music in the Mountains

Timothy Dillow, Director, Corporate Relations, Houston Symphony

Michael Dwinell, Orchestral Studies Associate, Keston MAX Project Manager (MAW), Juilliard and Music Academy of the West

Kristen Flock-Ritchie, Programming Manager, Los Angeles Philharmonic Association

Alexander Fruin, Director, CCS Fundraising

Phil Gutierrez, Production Manager, New York Philharmonic

John Haverkamp, Director of Development, Omaha Symphony Association

Jennifer Hermann, Executive Director, Olympia Symphony Orchestra

Ana Jaquim, Director of Marketing & Digital Productions, Chamber Music Detroit

Samantha Johnson-Helms, Executive Director & Principal Clarinet, Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra

Erin Jones, Director of Sales, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Allison Lambacher, Senior Manager of Classical Marketing & Analytics, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Margaret Liu, Assistant Manager, Corporate Relations, John F. Kennedy Center of the Performing Arts

William Loder, Senior Individual Giving Manager, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Evander Louis, Manager of Community Programs, Orchestra of St. Luke's

Brooke Mead, Orchestra Personnel Assistant, The Cleveland Orchestra

Alfredo Munoz, MBA Candidate at Questrom School of Business, Boston University; Corporate Relations Manager, Boston Ballet

Ted Nelson, Section Cello; Board of Directors, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

David Nuss, Executive Director, Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra

Julie Nystedt, Assistant Vice President and Assistant General Manager, Grand Rapids Symphony

Keith Obaza, Vice President of Production, The Philly POPS

Samuel Phillips, Director, Access & Civic Engagement | Stage Management | Director of Operations, Minnesota Opera Company | Minnesota Opera Company | Lake George Music Festival

Jessica Phillips, Musician / Educator / Advocate, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra | Juilliard + MSM | Local 802

Terrell Pierce, Director of Operations, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Sophie Press, Assistant Manager, NSO Individual Giving, National Symphony Orchestra - Kennedy Center

Anna Rybicki, Executive Director, Chippewa Valley Symphony

Jason Stasiuk, Manager, Artistic Operations, Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra

Benjamin Tisherman, Manager of Orchestra Personnel, Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Stephanie Yoon, Artistic Operations Manager, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra