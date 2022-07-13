35 Professionals Will Attend Essentials of Orchestra Management
The ten-day seminar runs from July 24-August 2, 2022.
A select cohort of 35 orchestra and arts professionals have been chosen from the United States and Canada to participate in Essentials of Orchestra Management, the League of American Orchestras' premier leadership development program. The ten-day seminar, running from July 24-August 2, 2022, is presented in collaboration with Juilliard Extension and will take place in New York at Juilliard's Lincoln Center Campus.
"These talented professionals are the future of our field--I'm so pleased our brilliant faculty will provide them with a rich in-person experience on the Juilliard campus this year," said League of American Orchestras President and CEO Simon Woods, the former director of Essentials of Orchestra Management. "In addition to offering the cohort the opportunity to build life-long professional friendships among their peers, the Essentials curriculum will give them the full perspective on what it takes to run an orchestra. We're honored to uphold the program's rich legacy of developing our future orchestra leaders."
America's flagship program for early- and mid-career orchestra and arts professionals, Essentials of Orchestra Management offers a pathway to future leadership and career success; since its inception in 2000, over 500 individuals have participated in the program. Now in its 22nd year, Essentials connects, inspires, and challenges tomorrow's leaders, providing them the knowledge they need to enhance their careers.
Topics will include artistic planning and artistic leadership models; development and strategic planning; equity, diversity, and inclusion; education, community engagement, and community programs; human resources and organizational culture; leadership and governance; marketing and communications; and negotiations. The seminar also includes a concert and tour of Carnegie Hall, and peer discussion and mentoring opportunities.
This year's seminar is taught and directed by a faculty comprised of master leaders of the orchestra field and beyond, including:
Core Faculty:
Scott Faulkner (Seminar Director) Principal Bassist, Reno Phil & Reno Chamber Orchestra; Former Executive Director, Reno Chamber Orchestra; Director, League Alumni Network
Jennifer Barlament, Executive Director, Atlanta Symphony
Alex Laing, Principal Clarinetist, The Phoenix Symphony
League Leadership:
Simon Woods, President and CEO
Caen Thomason-Redus, VP, Inclusion and Learning
David Styers, Director, Learning and Leadership Programs
Juilliard Leadership:
John-Morgan Bush, Dean of Juilliard Extension, The Juilliard School
Guest Faculty:
Lisa Brown Alexander, President and CEO, Nonprofit HR
Astrid Baumgardner, President, Astrid Baumgardner Coaching + Training
Deborah Borda, President and CEO, New York Philharmonic?
Rosina Cannizzaro, Executive Director, Vermont Youth Orchestra Association
Patrick Castillio, VP Artistic Planning, NY Phil
Dan Coleman, Crypto Fundraising Strategist, The Giving Block; Former Senior Director of Development, San Francisco Symphony
Rosalie Contreras, VP of Public Affairs, The Juilliard School
Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director, Carnegie Hall
Gary Ginstling, Executive Director, National Symphony Orchestra
Doug Hagerman, Board Chair, League of American Orchestras
Sarah Johnson, Chief Education Officer, Carnegie Hall
Joe Kluger, Principal, WolfBrown
Lee Koonce, President and Artistic Director, Gateways Music Festival
Eun Lee, Founder and Executive Director, The Dream Unfinished: An Activist Orchestra
Najean Lee, Director, Government Affairs & Advocacy, League of American Orchestras
Marlah Bonner-McDuffie, VP of Development, League of American Orchestras
Anwar Nasir, Executive Director, Louisiana Philharmonic
Heather Noonan, VP, Advocacy, League of American Orchestras
Gary Padmore, Director, Education and Community Engagement, New York Philharmonic
Doris Parent, VP of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access Strategies (IDEAS) and Strategic Partnerships
Faith Raiguel, Former CFO, LA Opera; Board Member: Idyllwild Arts, Silk Road, Street Symphony
Lesley Rosenthal, COO & Corporate Secretary, The Juilliard School; Former EVP/General Counsel & Secretary, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
Alexa Smith, Assistant VP and Chief of Staff, Manhattan School of Music
David Snead, President and CEO, Handel + Haydn Society
Bill Thomas, Senior VP and COO, New York Philharmonic
Joshua Worby, Executive and Artistic Director, Westchester Philharmonic
Karen Yair, VP, Research and Resources, League of American Orchestras
Michelle Zwi, Operations and Touring Manager, Philadelphia Orchestra • Executive Director, Penn Med Symphony
The 2022 Essentials of Orchestra Management cohort includes:
Bethel Balge, Executive Director, Mankato Symphony Orchestra Association Inc.
Anthony Barbir, Deputy Director, Silkroad
Erica Cherry, Executive Director, Youth Orchestra of Bucks County
Charity Clark, Development Director, New Haven Symphony Orchestra
Marie-Claude Codsi, Coordinator, Education, Orchestre symphonique de Montréal
Danny Cordero, Finance Associate & Digital Content Producer, Spokane Symphony
Jenny Darlington-Person, Executive Director, Music in the Mountains
Timothy Dillow, Director, Corporate Relations, Houston Symphony
Michael Dwinell, Orchestral Studies Associate, Keston MAX Project Manager (MAW), Juilliard and Music Academy of the West
Kristen Flock-Ritchie, Programming Manager, Los Angeles Philharmonic Association
Alexander Fruin, Director, CCS Fundraising
Phil Gutierrez, Production Manager, New York Philharmonic
John Haverkamp, Director of Development, Omaha Symphony Association
Jennifer Hermann, Executive Director, Olympia Symphony Orchestra
Ana Jaquim, Director of Marketing & Digital Productions, Chamber Music Detroit
Samantha Johnson-Helms, Executive Director & Principal Clarinet, Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra
Erin Jones, Director of Sales, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Allison Lambacher, Senior Manager of Classical Marketing & Analytics, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Margaret Liu, Assistant Manager, Corporate Relations, John F. Kennedy Center of the Performing Arts
William Loder, Senior Individual Giving Manager, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Evander Louis, Manager of Community Programs, Orchestra of St. Luke's
Brooke Mead, Orchestra Personnel Assistant, The Cleveland Orchestra
Alfredo Munoz, MBA Candidate at Questrom School of Business, Boston University; Corporate Relations Manager, Boston Ballet
Ted Nelson, Section Cello; Board of Directors, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
David Nuss, Executive Director, Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra
Julie Nystedt, Assistant Vice President and Assistant General Manager, Grand Rapids Symphony
Keith Obaza, Vice President of Production, The Philly POPS
Samuel Phillips, Director, Access & Civic Engagement | Stage Management | Director of Operations, Minnesota Opera Company | Minnesota Opera Company | Lake George Music Festival
Jessica Phillips, Musician / Educator / Advocate, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra | Juilliard + MSM | Local 802
Terrell Pierce, Director of Operations, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Sophie Press, Assistant Manager, NSO Individual Giving, National Symphony Orchestra - Kennedy Center
Anna Rybicki, Executive Director, Chippewa Valley Symphony
Jason Stasiuk, Manager, Artistic Operations, Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra
Benjamin Tisherman, Manager of Orchestra Personnel, Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Stephanie Yoon, Artistic Operations Manager, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra