What Does It Take to Walk on Water? Ubuntu Institute of Learning Presents Sirena Moore-Thomas. Sirena Moore-Thomas Walks on Water. Readers Will Too.
In a time where the largest demographic of entrepreneurs is black women (www.forbes.com), first-time author, Sirena Moore-Thomas' new book entitled, Water Walker, shares first-hand the lessons she learned to overcome fear and trepidation to walk by faith in order to create an organization that generates millions of dollars in profits annually.
Water Walker is overflowing with wisdom, hard hitting principles and step by step action that you can take today to escape your comfort zone forever. Sirena's winning process is called The W.A.L.K. Method™.
1. Willing to Stand Alone
2. Always Take Action
3. Let it Go (Shoulda, Coulda, Woulda)
4. Keep it Moving/Keep the Kings Commands
It's time to get out of the boat and walk on water.
"It always seems impossible until it's done" - Nelson Mandela
If you would like to order your book in advance to pick up at the event, please order here: www.iWalkOnWater.net.
Sirena Moore-Thomas is partnered with Ubuntu Institute of Learning to offer the Water Walker Mindset Training. For more information, please contact Leigh Lester at Leigh@ubuntulearn.org.
About the Author:
As a teen mom with no college degree, no money, and few resources Sirena decided to "get out of the boat" and pursue the seemingly impossible. Her story is one of pure faith and determination. While in her twenties she was already building a multi-million dollar revenue generating business. Featured on the cover of Black Enterprise Magazine. With additional features in NY Times, Essence Magazine, NBC Nightly News, Upscale Magazine, BET-j and many others. Sirena is truly a woman on the move. You are in for a treat.
