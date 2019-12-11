WRITERS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE Presents Bestselling Author and Historian David Blight

On Thursday, January 16, Pulitzer Prize-winning author, professor, and historian David Blight comes to The Music Hall as part of the Writers on a New England Stage series. He will discuss his latest book, FREDERICK DOUGLASS, about the escaped slave who became the greatest orator of his day and one of the leading abolitionists and writers of the era. A frequent lecturer, Douglass spoke in Portsmouth, NH in 1862 at the Temple, which would later become the site of The Music Hall.

The 7pm event includes an author presentation followed by an onstage interview with Peter Biello, host of New Hampshire Public Radio's broadcast of All Things Considered and The Bookshelf from NHPR, an ongoing segment featuring authors from around New Hampshire and the region.

About the Author: David W. Blight is the Sterling Professor of History and Director of the Gilder Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance, and Abolition at Yale University. He is the author or editor of a dozen books, including American Oracle: The Civil War in the Civil Rights Era; and Race and Reunion: The Civil War in American Memory; and annotated editions of Douglass's first two autobiographies. He has worked on exploring the life and legacy of Frederick Douglass much of his professional life, and been awarded the Bancroft Prize, the Abraham Lincoln Prize, and the Frederick Douglass Prize, among others.

Tickets for Writers on a New England Stage: David Blight with FREDERICK DOUGLASS on Thursday, January 16, at 7pm are $13.75. For each 1-2 tickets sold, the purchase of a book voucher for (FREDERICK DOUGLASS, $20.00, paperback) is required. Vouchers can be redeemed on the event night for signed copies of FREDERICK DOUGLASS. Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.





