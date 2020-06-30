Veena Sharma Releases Memoir, TENACITY

Veena Sharma is an Indo-Fijian author, who has released her memoir "Tenacity". It is a story of risk, courage, and determination. Ultimately, it's a story of the human spirit's triumph over fear. Born into poverty, uprooted from her homeland, forced to marry a stranger, subjected to physical and emotional abuse.

Veena Sharma's spirit demanded that she risk the emotional pain of ostracism and realize her right to determine the colors of her own story.

It is her story of embracing risk and change and learning to dance with them. Beginning with a painting of life in Fiji that cradles readers so softly that they wish that they had been born there, readers then accompany her on an adventure to Canada as her family relocates. There is no way to grasp her family's insistence she marry a stranger. Her parents, victims of cultural conformity, insist that she stay with him regardless of the physical and mental abuse he inflicts. Veena's choices inspire readers to deny fear it's power and to embrace change so they can become the authors of their own stories.

"From my perspective, every experience and every person we meet serves a purpose in our life, either good or bad. Your experience in life, including mistakes, struggles, and failures, doesn't have to define who you are, but instead, it can indeed lead you to discover your true self," says author Veena Sharma.

Veena Sharma is an overcomer who currently lives in Ft Myers, Florida. In this debut memoir, she shares her life journey, struggles, accomplishments, determination, and perseverance. Veena wishes to inspire, motivate, and encourage people and to evoke higher frequencies of hope.

She hopes her book will heal and transform others who are tired of living with woes or on plateau. Veena's greatest satisfaction is living life making a difference.

In her memoir, she talks in detail about her childhood in a remote place in Fiji Islands, her adulthood in Vancouver, Canada, her struggles and her accomplishments. The book also contains golden nuggets as an inspirational message for the readers at the end of each chapter.

Veena Sharma was born in a very remote place in Fiji Islands called Dawasamu. She lived there in her early years and moved to Vancouver, BC Canada at age 16 with her family. Veena lived in Vancouver until age 39 and moved to USA after getting her BSN degree from University of Victoria, Victoria BC Canada. Veena's passion for advancement in life gave her opportunity to live in California, Virginia, Illinois and brought her to her final destination, Ft Myers, Florida.

Veena completed her Master's Degree in Nursing in 2009 from Walden University. Currently Veena works as an oncology nurse navigator. Veena's passion for creative writing began when she took many English courses while she was attending her nursing program. She excelled in all her English classes. One of Veena's goal in life is to empower, inspire and motivate others.

Her first book, "Tenacity: Penciling the Journey and Inking the Destiny" is a memoir of a woman's courage and resilience in the face of adversities. Veena takes her readers on the journey from Fiji to her final destination Florida. She talks about her struggles, sacrifices, accomplishment and hopes that it will help readers who are in plateau and need help to overcome some of the barriers in their life.

