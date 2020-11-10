US and India Creatives Talk Art, Healing + Community in New Book RE LEASE + BE COME

On a global exploration of the human spirit through visual art, The Release + Become Conversation interactive series featuring global visionaries that choose an array of creative modalities for change.

From the United States and India, the inaugural Release + Become Conversation Series will highlight contributors of the newly launched book, "RE LEASE + BE COME" highlighting art, design, community + healing with Founding Partner of Spread Design and Innovation Pvt. Ltd., Creator of a Global Open Innovation Project Sonia Manchanda and Visual Artist Al Johnson on Saturday, November 14, 9am est/ 7:30pm ist.

RE LEASE + BE COME is a universal story of letting go (releasing), receiving, and healing. Authored by Barbara Bullard, a social innovator and cultural transformation catalyst, with quotes from renowned leaders from the globe (published by Balboa Press).

Portraying the story of two souls, "RE LEASE + BE COME" models the healing journey of a woman who found herself in an artist's work, and the artist who chose to live his purpose through suffusing healing energies into his art form. The book is a collaboration of Bullard's inspirational words of physical and spiritual healing and Al Johnson's paintings that explore the depths of consciousness. It tells a universal story of letting go, receiving and healing. With quotes from renowned global luminaries, "RE LEASE + BE COME" seeks to restore the integrity of the human spirit through art, words, and resources for healing emotional wounds.

At this time when racism is being discussed as a health crisis.

An excerpt taken from Ambassador Anwarul Chowdhury's message reads:

I believe this book offers a significant opportunity to stimulate global consciousness and to serve as a stepping-stone into the next realms of human evolution. I am encouraged that this publication will be made available to galleries, holistic centers, and integrative social media campaigns.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, the author, Barbara Bullard says, "That they too are self-empowered. Every day is a choice to unveil, release, become and inspire."

