Tracy Sumner Releases New Historical Romance Novel THE LADY IS TROUBLE

Author Tracy Sumner has announced the release of her upcoming historical romance novel, The Lady is Trouble. This is the first book in her League of Lords series. Set for release on February 18, 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

In the first in Tracy Sumner's sizzling League of Lords historical series, mysticism in Victorian England is the setting for a captivating love affair . . .

He's a viscount with a dark past who yearns for the one woman he can't have. She's rebellious, spurned by society and determined to change his mind.

The Lady is Trouble will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its official release.

About the Author:

Tracy's story telling career began when she picked up a copy of LaVyrle Spencer's Vows on a college beach trip. A couple of degrees (BA, Journalism-MA, Media Arts) and a thousand romance novels later, she decided to try her hand at writing a southern version of the perfect love story. With a great deal of luck and more than a bit of perseverance, she sold her first novel to Kensington Publishing.

Tracy has been awarded the National Reader's Choice, HOLT Medallion, the Write Touch and the Beacon - with finalist nominations in the HOLT Medallion, Heart of Romance, Rising Stars and Reader's Choice. Her books have been translated into German, Dutch, Portuguese and Spanish.

She lives in the south, but after spending a few years in NYC, considers herself a New Yorker at heart. She loves hearing from readers about why she tends to pit her hero and heroine against each other or that great novel she simply must read.

Contact:



Website: https://www.tracy-sumner.com/





