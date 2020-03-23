Tracy Summer Promotes Her Garrett Brothers Historical Romance Series

Author Tracy Summer has announced the promotion of her historical romance series, The Garrett Brothers. Book three, Tides of Desire was released in November 2019.

All three books have received rave reviews from readers and reviewers and are best sellers in the historical romance category.

Tides of Love

Garrett Brothers, Book 1

By Tracy Summer

ISBN: 978-1719891110

ASIN: B0066B1XTY

Pages: 260

Tides of Passion

Garrett Brothers, Book 2

By Tracy Summer

ISBN: 978-1719891370

ASIN: B005WVPFH0

Pages: 270

Tides of Desire

Garrett Brothers, Book 3

By Tracy Summer

ISBN: 978-1704755984

ASIN: B07YZ7CGNW

Pages: 162

Tracy's storytelling career began when she picked up a copy of LaVyrle Spencer's Vows on a college beach trip. A journalism degree and a thousand romance novels later, she decided to try her hand at writing a southern version of the perfect love story. With a great deal of luck and more than a bit of perseverance, she sold her first novel to Kensington Publishing.

When not writing sensual stories featuring complex characters and lush settings, Tracy can be found reading romance, snowboarding, watching college football and figuring out how she can get to 100 countries before she kicks (which is a more difficult endeavor than it used to be with her eleven-year-old son in tow). She lives in the deep south, but after spending a few years in NYC, considers herself a New Yorker at heart.

Tracy has been awarded the National Reader's Choice, the Write Touch and the Beacon - with finalist nominations in the HOLT Medallion, Heart of Romance, Rising Stars and Reader's Choice. Her books have been translated into German, Dutch, Portuguese and Spanish. She loves hearing from readers about why she tends to pit her hero and heroine against each other and that great novel she simply must order in five seconds on her Kindle.

Website: https://www.tracy-sumner.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sumnertrac

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Tracysumnerauthor/

Promo Link: https://bookbuzz.net/blog/historical-romance-tides-of-passion/





