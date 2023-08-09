Thomas LeBrun Releases New Action Thriller, STONE COLD

Thomas LeBrun has announced the upcoming release of his new action thriller, Stone Cold. This is the second book in the Cameron Stone Action Thriller series and will be released on August 18, 2023.

Get ready for a high-stakes battle where heroes and villains collide in a clash of fates...

Raines and Cameron Stone, dedicated protectors and allies of the NYPD, heroically thwarted a diabolical plot to destroy New York City. However, victory came at a steep cost - Raines was gravely injured, and Cameron's girlfriend, Sara, was struck by a deadly poison-tipped bullet while carrying his child. Amidst the chaos and heartache, Cameron is consumed by a thirst for revenge, vowing to hunt down those responsible, leaving his once composed demeanor behind.

As Cameron descends into darkness, his stepbrother Michael becomes his beacon of hope, guiding him back to his training and focus. Together, they strive to stay one step ahead of their multiplying Far East adversaries, who seek a final, deadly showdown. In a world where danger lurks at every turn, "Stone Cold" delivers a pulse-pounding action thriller, weaving together a mysterious visitor, a sadistic psychopathic fighter, and a cunning computer whiz in an unmissable clash of wills.

Join Raines and Cameron on their daring quest in 'Stone Cold.' Don't miss this thrilling action-packed journey that pushes the boundaries of justice and courage. Dive into the world of protectors turned avengers - get your copy now!

Stone Cold is available for purchase on Amazon.

Thomas LeBrun is a multi-award-winning author known for his captivating memoir, "Hiding in Plain Sight: My Life and Adventures Protecting Celebrities," where he shares his remarkable journey as a Close Protection Specialist for icons like Bill Gates, Elton John, and Whitney Houston. With a career spanning over three decades and forty-five countries, Thomas's extensive training in Martial and Defensive arts, coupled with academic pursuits in Anti-Terrorist subjects and Maritime Security, has made him a seasoned expert in his field. As a writer, he blends life experiences and thrilling ideas into action-packed novels, including his #1 International Best Seller, "Sticks and Stones," captivating readers with tales of adventure, love, and betrayal. Thomas's passion for writing aims to ignite a love of reading in everyone, especially the younger generation, as he continues to keep readers on the edge of their seats.

