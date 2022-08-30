Thomas LeBrun Releases New Action Thriller STICKS AND STONES

Author Thomas LeBrun has released a new action thriller, Sticks and Stones. Sticks and Stones is a complex story of three people, their lives, work, and adventures, and what brought them together.

The story opens up when an explosion happens at an exclusive hotel in New York City. Raines, the protector, gets his client to safety while his family happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Casualties of the explosion. As a result, his life became one of despair, solitude, training, and revenge.

The main character is Cameron Stone, another protector, lives with his girlfriend, Sara. Cameron gets called away on protection assignments, and Sara stays busy and trains in Martial Arts and Parkour while he's out. While Cameron's security details get more complex and deadly, Raines is on the other side of the globe, training mainly with Tosh, a Japanese master in the Martial arts, and trying to find himself again and his purpose in life. As time passes and the ebb and flow of violent encounters continue while on assignments, both Cameron Stone and Raines find out they are battling the same evil duo but for different reasons. And when their timelines co-mingle, a climactic battle ensues, and not everyone is left unscathed.

An action thriller of good vs evil, will the good guys come out unscathed...

About the Author:



Thomas LeBrun exceeded expectations with his multi-award-winning book; Hiding in Plain Sight: My Life and Adventures Protecting Celebrities, detailing his life of protecting the likes of Bill Gates, Elton John, and Whitney Houston as a Close Protection Specialist.

Thomas currently resides in the Northeast. When he's not reading or writing, he dedicates time to keeping his body and mind fit and healthy. His career spans over three decades and forty-five countries. Within that time, he's had plenty of adventures, incredible encounters, and challenging projects.

For more than forty years he's worked to improve his situational /protective awareness skills and continues to train extensively in the Martial and Defensive arts world. He's also an academic who's studied Anti-Terrorist subject matter, Maritime Security, and has taken extensive Close Protection courses. Discovering that people enjoy his style of writing, which includes life experiences, and many, many ideas for fiction novels, he decided to write an action-packed thriller full of adventure, love, and betrayal; the kind of book he'd like to read.

Writing allows him to give voice to all the exciting ideas he's always had for books but never pursued. He hopes to instill a love of reading in everyone, especially in the younger generations, and keep readers on the edges of their seats. Sticks and Stones his most recent book achieved the distinction of being a # 1 International Best Seller.



Find out more about the book and author on BookBuzz