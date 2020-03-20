The Academy Of American Poets Presents SHELTER IN POEMS

In this time of uncertainty and great concern, many people are turning to poems to seek words of wisdom, uplifting ideas, and language that prompts reflection and centers us mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. In response to this need and to help our readers stay connected in the weeks ahead, the Academy of American Poets invites the public to join in a new initiative called Shelter in Poems.

To participate, select a poem that gives you hope from the Poets.org collection and post a sentence or two about why the poem inspires you on social media with the hashtag #ShelterinPoems. Beginning next week, the Academy will be considering responses and gathering the poems and testimonials in a special newsletter and sharing it online each week. The Academy will not be able to use all submissions and will be editing for house style and length.

If you are moved to record a one minute video of yourself offering the name of the poem and your statement, the Academy will be selecting videos to share.

We also encourage you to join Shelter in Poems by emailing shelter@poets.org.

The Academy of American Poets is the nation's leading champion of poets and poetry with members in all fifty states. Founded in 1934, the organization produces Poets.org, the world's largest publicly funded website for poets and poetry; National Poetry Month; the popular Poem-a-Day series; American Poets magazine; Teach This Poem and other award-winning resources for K-12 educators; and an annual series of poetry readings and special events. In addition, the Academy of American Poets coordinates a national Poetry Coalition working together to promote the value poets bring to our culture and the important contribution poetry makes in the lives of people of all ages and backgrounds. This year the organization has awarded more funds to poets than any other organization, giving a total of $1,250,000 to poets at various stages of their careers.





