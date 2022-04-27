Tamar Hermes to Release New Book About Wealth Creation For Women Through Real Estate Investing

Legacy Launch Pad Publishing is releasing "The Millionairess Mentality: A Professional Woman's Guide to Building Wealth Through Real Estate", a real estate investment book for women written by Tamar Hermes.

Tamar Hermes is a professional real estate investor, financial coach and the founder of Wealth Building Concierge, a company dedicated to helping professional women grow their wealth. In the same spirit, "The Millionairess Mentality" teaches fundamental investing concepts and strategies in a way that speaks to the concerns of professional women, addressing obstacles such as negative past experiences, lack of confidence and fears of taking on risk or debt.

Drawing on lessons learned from real estate investing courses, group coaching sessions and one-on-one mentorship, Hermes' book distills years of wisdom into an easy-to-follow guidebook for real estate investing that anyone can use. As a result of its helpful guidance, the book has received early acclaim from many high-profile investors and real estate professionals.

"'The Millionairess Mentality' demystifies real estate investing for women everywhere," said Liz Faircloth, co-founder of The DeRosa Group and The Real Estate InvestHER podcast and community. Avery Carl, CEO and founder of The Short-Term Shop, said. "Tamar Hermes walks the walk while blazing a path for other women."

"Tamar is phenomenal at explaining real estate investing in a way that's actually fun and accessible," said publisher Anna David. "She has always been dedicated to giving women the tools they need to become financially independent, and this book is the culmination of all that work."

As Hermes explains in her book, 90 percent of millionaires are made through real estate, but only 25 percent of real estate investors are women. With "The Millionairess Mentality," Hermes hopes to change that statistic and help more professional women get on the path to financial freedom.

"The Millionairess Mentality" is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among many other outlets.

About Legacy Launch Pad Publishing:

A boutique publishing company primarily for entrepreneurs who are the leaders in their field, Legacy Launch Pad has published authors from the entertainment and entrepreneurial worlds, as well as sports agents, coaches, non-profit founders and more. (legacylaunchpadpub.com)