Steven M. Moore Releases New Post-Apocalyptic Thriller THE LAST HUMANS: A NEW DAWN

Author Steven M. Moore has announced the release of his new post-apocalyptic thriller, The Last Humans: A New Dawn, independently released on December 1, 2020.

Penny Castro survived the biowarfare apocalypse and created a family. Her post-apocalyptic idyll on their citrus ranch is interrupted by the US government's plan to stop another attack...and get some revenge. Penny and husband Alex, along with others, are drafted to carry out the plan-in their case, forced to do so by the government's kidnapping of their young children. But the enemy has surprises awaiting them when a submarine delivers them to that foreign shore.

About the Author:

Steven M. Moore was born in California and has lived in various parts of the US and Colombia, South America. He always wanted to be a storyteller but had to postpone that dream to work in academia and R&D as a physicist. His travels around Europe, South America, and the US, for work or pleasure, taught him a lot about the human condition and our wonderful human diversity, a learning process that started during his childhood in California's San Joaquin Valley.

Steve writes sci-fi, mysteries, and thrillers, short fiction, blog articles, and book and movie reviews. He has written many novels, including three for young adults under the pen name A.B. Carolan-his list of works includes six series. He also has published four short story collections. He also has an active blog where he posts opinions about reading, writing, and the publishing business of interest to readers and authors alike.

He and his wife now live just outside New York City.