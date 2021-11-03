Stella Riley Releases New Historical Romance UNDER A DARK MOON

Author Stella Riley has announced the release of her historical romance novel, Under A Dark Moon. This is the second book in her Brandon Brothers Trilogy, sequel to A Trick of Fate.

Meet Adam Brandon ... acutely intelligent and master-swordsman but gradually realising that he isn't yet ready for the future he had previously planned.

Victim of a cruel deception, Camilla Edgerton-Foxe has a jaundiced view of the male sex and a tongue as sharp as her wits ... but she also possesses an extraordinary talent.

A peculiar encounter offers Adam the kind of employment for which he is uniquely suited and which will exercise his mind as well as his muscles. The fly in the ointment is that Miss Edgerton-Foxe comes with it ... as does Rainham, viscount and master of disguise, with a frequently misplaced sense of humour.

From Paris, via London, to the mists and mysteries of Romney Marsh, these three are sent on the trail of something darker and infinitely more dangerous than the kegs of brandy that come ashore at the dark of the moon.

Under A Dark Moon is available for purchase in print, audio and ebook formats.

About the Author



Stella Riley is a British writer, living in Kent. She is the author of six novels set in and around the English Civil Wars and the award-winning seven book Rockliffe Series - of which, Book Six, Cadenza, was the 2019 Readers' Favourite for Romance and a 2021 Book Excellence award winner.

When not writing, she enjoys theatre, travel and playing the harpsichord.