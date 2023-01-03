Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stefan Piccione Releases New Children's Book THE SURFING MOUSE

Determination, strength, and a strong belief in yourself can help you overcome your fears and achieve your goals.

Jan. 03, 2023  
Stefan Piccione Releases New Children's Book THE SURFING MOUSE

"The Surfing Mouse" is a new children's story about a brave young mouse who overcomes his fear of surfing big waves. Everyone's afraid of something, which is why author Stefan Piccione wanted to show audiences how determination, strength, and a strong belief in yourself can help you overcome your fears and achieve your goals.

Em Croteau, who illustrated the story, was approached by Stefan because of her ability to fully capture the look and feel of ocean waves in her paintings. Stefan wanted to portray his lifelong passion for the sea and surfing in his book's visuals. The stunning illustrations and catchy rhyming story are sure to captivate your children's imagination.

Author Stefan Piccione graduated from Fairfield University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in film and a minor in Italian studies. In addition to children's books, he has written songs, films, and a web series, "Fours a Crowd." He is an actor in the short films, "Praying to Hendrix," "To Kill A Cat," and the sci-fi mini-series "Echo's Wayward."

"The Surfing Mouse" is his first published children's book, with a handful more in the works. Outside of his creative pursuits, Stefan is an avid environmentalist, regularly cleaning up ocean and coastline plastic while out on his paddleboard or walking the beautiful beaches of Rhode Island.

To follow Stefan and learn more about his creative ventures visit: https://www.instagram.com/stefanpiccione/



Writer Namita Gokhale to be Awarded the Niliamarani Sahitya Samman for 2023 Photo
Writer Namita Gokhale to be Awarded the Niliamarani Sahitya Samman for 2023
Acclaimed writer Namita Gokhale , Sahitya Akademi Awardee, author of twenty one books, and co- founder and co director of the Jaipur Literature Festival, will be awarded the Niliamarani Sahitya Samman for 2023
Dr. Emily Bashah & Paul E. Johnson Release New Book ADDICTIVE IDEOLOGIES Photo
Dr. Emily Bashah & Paul E. Johnson Release New Book ADDICTIVE IDEOLOGIES
Legacy Launch Pad Publishing has released 'Addictive Ideologies: Finding Meaning and Agency when Politics Fail You'the first book by life partners Dr. Emily Bashah and former Phoenix, Arizona mayor Paul E. Johnson.
Young Authors Receive Literary Titan Gold Book Award For First Childrens Book MAHALO DOES Photo
Young Authors Receive Literary Titan Gold Book Award For First Children's Book MAHALO DOES NOT MEAN TRASH
Perks Publishing has released the new children's book, 'Mahalo Does Not Mean Trash,' by the first-time juvenile authors Hiwalani Perkins (17), Puniaikeao Perkins (15), Alapaki Perkins (13) and their father AJ Paki Perkins. The book which focuses on the Hawaiian value of Mahalo (gratitude) is the recipient of the 2022 Literary Titan Gold Book Award.
John Fraser Releases FUNERAL FOR A QUEEN: TWELVE DAYS IN LONDON Photo
John Fraser Releases FUNERAL FOR A QUEEN: TWELVE DAYS IN LONDON
On the scene for these events which culminates in the new 120-page book 'Funeral For A Queen, Twelve Days in London,' renowned journalist John Fraser takes the reader from inside St. James Palace where the new King was proclaimed to Queen Elizabeth's final resting place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

More Hot Stories For You


Writer Namita Gokhale to be Awarded the Niliamarani Sahitya Samman for 2023Writer Namita Gokhale to be Awarded the Niliamarani Sahitya Samman for 2023
December 27, 2022

Acclaimed writer Namita Gokhale , Sahitya Akademi Awardee, author of twenty one books, and co- founder and co director of the Jaipur Literature Festival, will be awarded the Niliamarani Sahitya Samman for 2023
Dr. Emily Bashah & Paul E. Johnson Release New Book ADDICTIVE IDEOLOGIESDr. Emily Bashah & Paul E. Johnson Release New Book ADDICTIVE IDEOLOGIES
December 22, 2022

Legacy Launch Pad Publishing has released 'Addictive Ideologies: Finding Meaning and Agency when Politics Fail You'the first book by life partners Dr. Emily Bashah and former Phoenix, Arizona mayor Paul E. Johnson.
Young Authors Receive Literary Titan Gold Book Award For First Children's Book MAHALO DOES NOT MEAN TRASHYoung Authors Receive Literary Titan Gold Book Award For First Children's Book MAHALO DOES NOT MEAN TRASH
December 22, 2022

Perks Publishing has released the new children's book, 'Mahalo Does Not Mean Trash,' by the first-time juvenile authors Hiwalani Perkins (17), Puniaikeao Perkins (15), Alapaki Perkins (13) and their father AJ Paki Perkins. The book which focuses on the Hawaiian value of Mahalo (gratitude) is the recipient of the 2022 Literary Titan Gold Book Award.
John Fraser Releases FUNERAL FOR A QUEEN: TWELVE DAYS IN LONDONJohn Fraser Releases FUNERAL FOR A QUEEN: TWELVE DAYS IN LONDON
December 20, 2022

On the scene for these events which culminates in the new 120-page book 'Funeral For A Queen, Twelve Days in London,' renowned journalist John Fraser takes the reader from inside St. James Palace where the new King was proclaimed to Queen Elizabeth's final resting place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Heather Shtuka Releases MISSING FROM ME, Chronicling A Family's Experiences Searching For A Missing ChildHeather Shtuka Releases MISSING FROM ME, Chronicling A Family's Experiences Searching For A Missing Child
December 15, 2022

Heather Shtuka and her family lived a normal life until their eldest son Ryan Shtuka tragically disappeared one night after attending a house party. 'Missing From Me' details their harrowing journey to find answers.
share