Stacey Ruth Releases New Self-Help Book OWN YOUR OWN SHIFT

Entrepreneur Stacey Ruth is pleased to announce the release of her new self-help book, Own Your Own Shift: The Power, Passion & Freedom to Be Unstoppable, released on January 15, 2021.

"You are unstoppable when you learn to trust the fire within."

During major shifts, we can feel blocked, unsure, or even like an impostor. This is natural, because the more important an activity is to your soul's evolution, the more resistance there is to it. In Own Your Own Shift, Stacey reveals her powerful 12-Stage Shift Process to break through that resistance. She demystifies the path to uncovering our true selves, passions, values and purpose with certainty and confidence. The proven result is better decision-making, creativity, fulfillment, and even greater health.

Own Your Own Shift promises the true freedom, passion and power Stacey and many others have experienced - transforming how we view ourselves as leaders, as spiritual beings, and as deeply interdependent on one another. The world needs all of us, and the work we do, right now. It needs us to walk lovingly and courageously through our illusions, old beliefs and our fears. It requires that we learn how to be unstoppable - exactly as we are meant to be.

Book Information:

Own Your Own Shift

The Power, Passion & Freedom to Be Unstoppable

By Stacey Ruth

Release Date: January 15, 2021

ASIN: B08QYG4JPM

Pages: 184

Genre: self-help, self-esteem, personal development

About the Author:

Stacey Ruth is unstoppable. She is the founder of two 7-figure agencies, an acclaimed marketer, entrepreneur and award-winning author. She has been among the Top 50 Entrepreneurs in Atlanta, and twice awarded Top 100 "It" Agencies by Experiential Marketer - all before the age of 40.

It took a personal crisis to shatter her belief about what real success looked like. Now she is a certified life coach, an active speaker and retreat leader, bringing her blend of inspiration and action to the world.