Shelley Kassian Releases New Contemporary Romance 'A Sea For Summer'

Author Shelley Kassian has announced the release of her new contemporary romance, A Sea for Summer. This is the first book in her, Places in the Heart series.

Friends have a strict no-spouse rule for significant others at their seaside retreat, but this year they break with tradition.

A pastry chef, Claire's heart is breaking. Her marriage is crumbling, but her determined mother has a plan. Claire's annual friends retreat will be morphed into a couple's weekend to bring a husband and wife back together. The new couple experience at Daydream Island might be the key for a second chance at love.

A numbers guy, Peter understands he's made mistakes and he's not certain if his mother-in-law's surprising, but welcome, intervention will change anything. The division between him and his wife has grown as wide as the ocean and therapy sessions might only create more distance. But if there's hope of lessening the divide and rebuilding their life together, he'll get down on his knees and make a plea with his heart.

Will Claire and Peter get beyond their pain and follow their hearts back to the love they once shared, or will this plan ruin what's left of their marriage.

A Sea for Summer is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

SHELLEY KASSIAN is the multi-published author of several works of fiction, including the Women of Stampede novel, The Half Mile of Baby Blue. She's passionate about the craft of storytelling and considers herself a genre crosser, given her stories navigate the margins of dark fantasy--romantasy--and romance. A history enthusiast, she's traveled to the UK and France to explore secret gardens and medieval castles, having an avid interest in Anne Boleyn and the Tudor period. Shelley shares her life with her husband, adores her adult children and grand pets and lives in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.