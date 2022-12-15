Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Selfless Self Press Releases WHO AM I? and TIMELESS YEARS WITH SHRI RAMAKANT MAHRAJ 2012-22

These two books published this year by "Selfless Self Press" are rich, deep and filled with the wisdom of the ages!

Dec. 15, 2022  

Looking for a beautiful book for family members or friends who are on a spiritual journey? Why not present them with a double helping of enlightenment by gifting them with Timeless Years with Shri Ramakant Maharaj 2012 - 2022 and Who Am I? (Ann & Charles Shaw). These two books published this year by "Selfless Self Press" are rich, deep and filled with the wisdom of the ages!

In Timeless Years, one can read the fascinating story of a couple who travel to India from the U.K. to meet their Guru and Teacher, Shri Ramakant Maharaj. Its counterpart, Who Am I? is a comprehensive guide to uncovering the Self, offering insight, hope and a deep sense of wellbeing. Raising awareness of these books is truly the ultimate sharing in spiritual self-care.

Timeless Years and Who Am I? belong together! If Ann and Charles had not travelled to India to meet the Self-Realized Master/Teacher, Shri Ramakant Maharaj, and had not become his students, Who Am I? would not have manifested afterwards! This 2-book-set filled with Presence is a life-changer, no matter where one happens to be on the path! It is for readers who are interested in Non-duality, Self-Transformation and Self-Realization, yet remain unaware of the "Direct Path", as taught by Shri Ramakant Maharaj, who spent nearly twenty years with the world-famous Teacher, Shri Nisargadatta Maharaj.

If one has friends who seem down or a little spiritless then this book-set is an altruistic gift of choice that will empower, reawaken their spirit, help them burst out of the ho-hum existence and reclaim their aliveness! Timeless Years will make them laugh on one page and cry on the next. The stories are outlandish, deep, funny, poignant and transporting. Who Am I? is an authentic and daringly spiritual book for all seekers of all ages, that absolutely no one has put together before in the same fashion. And, for those who are ready for true inner freedom, it is the icing on the cake!

While Timeless Years takes the reader on a liberating, endearing and fantastic spiritual adventure, Who Am I? provides a road-map to self-exploration, inner peace and enlightenment. These two, easily digestible and engaging books are great teachers in Self-love and fearlessness, offering a spiritual focus, practice and application in life.

Last but not least, this 2-book-set is a treasure to share with lovers of the great poet, Rumi, as the depiction of the spiritual journey alludes to the classic Rumiesque theme of the "Lover in search of the Beloved". This universal longing for Transcendent Love and Transcendent Truth that Rumi so famously writes about, weaves through the pages of both books, culminating and converging in the ecstasy of One Truth, One Love!

Timeless Years with Shri Ramakant Maharaj 2012-2022 and Who Am I? are available from "Amazon" and "Watkins Books"

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1999357825

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1999357817

Shri Ramakant Maharaj, 8th July 1941-31st August 2018, was a disciple of Shri Nisargadatta Maharaj. His book Selfless Self, (published in 2015), has been hailed as a spiritual classic. Shri Ramakant Maharaj initiated countless, sincere seekers with the powerful, meditation tool: the Lineage "Naam Mantra", (unlike Shri Nisargadatta Maharaj who only initiated very few Westerners). Ann Shaw has continued this tradition since 2018 when she was authorized to carry out initiations by her Master/Teacher, Shri Ramakant Maharaj.

Ann Shaw is the editor of Shri Ramakant Maharaj's books: Selfless Self, Ultimate Truth and Be With You, published by "Selfless Self Press". She is an author and spiritual teacher who was recently interviewed by Valeria Teles on the Podcast entitled "Fit for Joy": https://fitforjoy.org/guests1/ann-shaw

Ann Shaw's two websites:

https://www.annshaw.space/

https://www.whoamibook.co.uk/

Source : "Selfless Self Press"




