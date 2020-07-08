SNAKE EYES: DEADGAME Comic Book Series Launches With 36 Exclusive Covers

The highly anticipated SNAKE EYES: DEADGAME comic book series written and illustrated by superstar creator Rob Liefeld (X-Force, Deadpool) is almost here! Hitting stores next Wednesday, the first issue of IDW Publishing's G.I. JOE comic book spin-off is being supported by a combined 36 Retailer and Convention Exclusive covers, including 9 covers illustrated by Liefeld himself!

"G.I. JOE is a storied franchise that has entertained fans across multiple generations! It was my first toy, and my passion for these characters and this world has run deep since I was a young boy consumed with all things 'Joe'," says Liefeld. "The opportunity to write and draw Snake Eyes, and adding all-new characters, challenges, and consequences to the pantheon of G.I. JOE has been the highlight of my career to date! I'm thrilled to release SNAKE EYES: DEADGAME #1 into the world courtesy of Hasbro and IDW! The support from fans has been incredible!"

Snake Eyes has long been the most mysterious member of the G.I. JOE team, but within the pages of DEADGAME, he'll finally be forced to play his hand! How long can he keep his past classified... and what deadly secrets will come back to haunt him?

"Rob Liefeld and Snake Eyes were destined to come together," says John Barber, IDW's Editor-in-Chief. "We could not be more excited to have one of comics' all-time most iconic artists take a stab - pun very much intended - at telling a tale of one of the world's most iconic characters."

"Rob Liefeld's unique take on the G.I. JOE franchise is truly the very definition of 'event comics,' guaranteed to generate fan excitement and attract lots of foot traffic to comic shops," says Chris Ryall, IDW's President, Publisher, and CCO. "We are extremely grateful for our retail and convention partners who have recognized SNAKE EYES: DEADGAME as one of Summer 2020's biggest titles and supported this launch so enthusiastically."

The first issue of SNAKE EYES: DEADGAME will arrive in stores on July 15. To reserve your copy, please contact your local comic shop or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.

