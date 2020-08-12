Roland Sato Page Releases New Crime Drama EATING THE FORBIDDEN FRUIT

EATING THE FORBIDDEN FRUIT is available in print and ebook formats.

New author Roland Sato Page, hailing from St. Louis Missouri, has recently published his first novel entitled "Eating the Forbidden Fruit", released by Pearl Publishing.

A dark fictional journey into his past career as a St. Louis Police Officer convicted of federal crimes due to his childhood affiliations. Its mere fate during current affairs where the flaws of Law enforcement are being exposed, Roland's book is available on the Amazon bookshelf. Eating the Forbidden Fruit narrates the unethical situations and temptations plaguing many police departments (Sin Behind the Badge). It's a tale of karma, confession, and redemption.

Roland expresses his distain of how sexism and racism has infiltrated the system set forth to protect the public. Every time he watches the media it opens old wounds of his past. He stresses his situation was not a case of police corruption, just a case of loyalty to individuals he grew up with.

The book takes readers on a roller coaster ride of emotion. Eating the Forbidden Fruit is a thrilling fusion of drama, humor, and romance. An inspirational story many will be able to relate to.

The author is a strong advocate for Lupus Awareness as well as a Lupus warrior, diagnosed 8 years ago.

Eating the Forbidden Fruit is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

