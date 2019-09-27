Robert Costelloe Promotes His One-Of-A-Kind Romance Novel, 'Coinage Of Commitment'

Author Robert Costelloe has announced the promotion of his one-of-a-kind romance novel, Coinage of Commitment. This is a different kind of love story. It features characters determined to find romance that's better than the relationships they see all around them. Something richer, something higher, something longer lasting-something worth holding out for.



Wayne and Nancy meet in the late 1960s and recognize these special qualities in each other. Their attraction is irresistible. But they have class, political, and religious differences between them, plus they face opposition from both families. But these challenges are small compared to a twist of fate that will be the cruelest test of all.



Coinage of Commitment tests the limits of love's boundaries, its capacity for sacrifice, and the height it is capable of soaring to.



Coinage of Commitment is available for purchase in ebook format.



Robert Costelloe wrote fiction as a youngster, and completed his first novel a few years after college. But then the demands of family and career intervened, and his writing was mostly business or technical. But in 2005, he read an Anita Shreve love story whose ending was so abruptly despairing that he felt outrage on behalf of so many abused readers. The result was two books, Coinage of Commitment, which became a National Indie Excellence Book Award finalist, and Pocket Piece Cameo, both published by Saga Books. Again he went off into nonfiction pursuits, but in 2012, he elected to rewrite both titles for the simple reason that he could make them better stories for his readers. Both titles have been republished digitally as second edition stories, and both are available as ebooks.

Rob and his wife live near Houston, Texas.





