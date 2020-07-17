Rob Liefeld's Dazzling Debut Issue For G.I. JOE's Ninja Commando Sells Out Within 24 Hours

Within 24 hours of hitting comic shops, the first issue of IDW Publishing's G.I. JOE comic book spinoff, SNAKE EYES: DEADGAME -- written and illustrated by Rob Liefeld (X-Force, Deadpool), has sold out at the distributor level, prompting an immediate Second Printing to meet consumer and retailer demand!

"As I have shared with anyone and everyone, SNAKE EYES is a dream assignment and getting to depict G.I. JOE characters is one of the great thrills of my career! I am so excited that fans of all ages showed up and consumed our first issue and sold us out!" says Liefeld. "Thank you to everyone at IDW and all the fine folks at Hasbro for this opportunity -- and huge thanks to all the fans for your support. The best is yet to come!"

"The heat on SNAKE EYES is undeniable!" says John Barber, IDW's Editor-in-Chief. "And it's justly deserved, as well. The talented Rob Liefeld and his team -- Chad Bowers, Adelso Corona, and Frederico Blee -- have really gone above and beyond to deliver a high-stakes, nail-biting saga that won't soon be forgotten by G.I. JOE devotees. A job well done, everyone!"

For retailers eager to stock the Second Printing, Diamond Comic Distributors is creating a new item code and will begin taking orders shortly. Please stay tuned to IDW Publishing on social media for the latest updates.

Fans are encouraged to contact their local comic shops to snag any remaining copies of SNAKE EYES: DEADGAME #1's First Printing before they disappear from store shelves! Visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.

G.I. JOE, the logo, and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. © 2020 Hasbro. All rights reserved. Licensed by Hasbro.

For more on G.I. JOE, please visit www.gijoe.com and follow G.I. JOE on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You