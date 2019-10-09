Retired Superior Court Judge And Wife Celebrate Upcoming Book Release

Retired Judge Marshall Hockett and wife/traveling partner, Debbie of Encinitas are pleased to announce the publication of their book Tripping - 1975 - Falling in Love One Country at a Time. It is a love story set amidst a year of adventures on their year-long journey in a yellow Volkswagen van they lovingly dubbed the "Banana". The book will be launched on November 16th at the Winn Room of the Coronado Library.

In 1968, Marshall attended Stanford's study program in England. During that year, he traveled the European continent and got a "taste" of what was to be a life-long love affair with travel. He knew he hadn't seen the last of Europe.

Returning stateside, he finished his undergraduate study at Stanford University and spent three years of law school at the University of San Diego from which he graduated in 1972.

He started his law career at The Legal Aid Society Of San Diego, and met his wife, Debbie in court one day (she was a court clerk). They have been inseparable for forty-five years.

They formulated a plan to travel in Europe for one year, and in 1975 made good on that plan.

A few days before they left for Europe, they had dinner with their friends, Jim and Marian Malkus (Marian is unfortunately now deceased). Marian gave Marshall a completely blank red bound book with two wishes: 1. Fill it up and be completely honest, and 2. Marian would be the first to read it. Marshall agreed and took her up on the offer. He gave Marian the journal upon their return. Marian loved it and said others would as well.

Marshall began his law career in 1976 after returning from that year in Europe and worked for many years. The red journal sat and sat, until recently when a court clerk and Marshall discussed travel and the clerk suggested Marshall write a book. Something clicked in Marshall and he said, "I did". The clerk read and loved the book. They passed it around the court and the rest is history with Tripping 1975 being published!

Tripping - 1975 - Falling in Love One Country at a Time is full of anecdotal stories and "vintage" 1975 photos from their traveling in the "Banana" as well as in hotels along the way.

Tripping - 1975 - Falling in Love One Country at a Time takes the reader through several countries and cities: Germany (Baumholder, Luxenbourg, Munich, Nuremberg), France (Paris, Avignon, Narbone, Carcassonne, Casteljaloux, Perigueux, Montreuil-Bellay, St. Vaast-la-Hougue, Bayeux,), Amsterdam, Spain (Barcelona, Cambrils, Granada, Malaga, Estepona, Sevilla, Toledo, Madrid, Aranda de Duero, Santander, Pamploma), Great Britain (Dover, London, Lincoln, Hexam, Bath, South Molton, Woodstock), Scotland (Edinburgh, Ballater, Lochness, Lake Windermere, Fort Augustus - Loch Ness), Wales (Rhyl, Chepstow), Switzerland (Delemont, Geneva, Zermatt, Lauterbrunnen, Lucerne), Austria (Innsbruck, Hallein, Salzburg, Vienna), Yugoslavia (Rijeka, Split, Dubrovnik, ), Bulgaria (Sofia, Plovdiv), Turkey (Edirne, Istanbul, Alanya, Antalya, Pamukkale, Ankara, Izmir, near Edremit, Ipsala), Greece (Kavala, Athens, Agios Nikolaos, Thera, Paros, Siros, Nafplio, Sparta, Olympia), Israel (Jerusalem), Egypt (Cairo, Luxor), Crete (Iraklion), Italy (Rome, Florence, Venice).

In January 2020, Marshall and Debbie will embark on a whirlwind cruising adventure: Around the world in 180 days aboard the Oceania Insignia!

Book information: Tripping - 1975 - Falling in Love One Country at a Time

ISBN: 978-1-7331445-0-6 (Trade Paperback)





