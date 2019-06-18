Playwright Frank Strausser Debuts First Novel PLASTIC

Acclaimed playwright/author Frank Stausser, who gained much praise during the very successful three month run of his stage comedy Physcho Therapy at The Cherry Lane Theater in New York City, is now gearing up for the July 9th release of his debut novel "Plastic", being published by Los Angeles based independent publisher Rare Bird Books.

Best known for his critically acclaimed plays "The Powder Room" (starring Academy Award best actress nominee Sally Kirkland), and "Psycho Therapy," which ran in London's West End at the Arts Theatre for five weeks and for three months Off Broadway at the historic Cherry Lane Theatre, Strausser brings his signature sharp dialogue and dark wit to bear on a place where "if you're not beautiful, you're dead" in "Plastic".

Frank Stausser will also host a private book release/launch event in Hollywood, at the Chateau Marmont Hotel on July 9th in celebration of "Plastic". This event will be sponsored by Angeleno Magazine and Rare Bird Books, whose books have won the PEN Center USA Fiction Award and a Pulitzer Prize. Strausser will host other "Plastic" events on July 16th at Soho House and at the Diesel bookstore in LA, at the Strand Bookstore in New York City on July 24th, along with others being planned in Miami, Palm Beach, Chicago, San Francisco, and Houston.

The novel shines a light on a Hollywood conspiracy involving celebrity on celebrity assault and plastic surgery, with plenty of salacious backstory including late actress Lana Clarkson, who was famously murdered by record producer Phil Spector, and the tragic death of Kanye West's mother Donda West. Strausser's "bold, stylish, and poignant" debut novel "Plastic" delivers an edgy tale of psychological suspense that explores the ephemeral and diabolical world inside Hollywood as "the Capital of Good Looks.

After beautiful teen pop star Fay Wray suffers a violently disfiguring assault in a room at one of Hollywood's top, trendy hotels, a renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeon is secretly called in to restore her looks. He soon comes to believe he's being asked to surgically erase evidence of a crime and that Fay is in grave danger. Will he risk everything to save her beauty, her life, or himself?

The murder of actress Lana Clarkson was among Frank Strausser's inspirations for the Fay Wray character. The actress commanded a wonderful performance in his play "The Powder Room" and was also his friend. She was senselessly shot and killed by legendary music producer Phil Spector in a celebrity crime that led to one of Hollywood's most sensational murder trials. Strausser also conducted interviews with several renowned plastic surgeons to cull research. His interview with celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Jan Adams became a key plot point in "Plastic" after the Donda West media maelstrom that followed consumed Adams' career.

"Plastic" is available on Amazon, in Barnes & Noble stores, in Target stores and on Indiebound.org.





