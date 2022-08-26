Patrick Sims Releases New Book COVID APOCALYPSE

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 26, 2022  

Aleah Jean Publishing has released COVID APOCALYPSE book. A novella written by Staff Sergeant Patrick Sims (retired).

A lot had changed since then, and though such a time felt so long ago, the changes had not necessarily been for the better. With the outbreak of yet another variant of the SARS-CoV-2 in 2025, which had been confirmed to be genetically combined and mutated with the Ebola virus, many countries quickly realized that better things could result from their foreign policy than World War 3. Even the supposed superpower states were reminded of their stark mortality in the presence of an even greater pandemic.

Purchase the book: https://www.amazon.com/Covid-Apocalypse-Patrick-Sims/dp/1737945053/




