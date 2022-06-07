Nkosi Ife Bandele Releases New Literary Novel PROFESSOR MARVEL

New York Author Nkosi Ife Bandele has announced the release of his new literary novel, Professor Marvel. Published by Crimson Cloak Publishing in March 2022, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Dubbed "Professor Marvel," a popular black male professor at a predominantly white, women's college who freaks when a radical feminist compares him to the Kansas charlatan turned Wizard of Oz. His dubiousness is confirmed when he succumbs to the charms of a student, an aspiring fashion model.

Meanwhile, he keeps a secret affair with an older feminist colleague. The she-it hits the fan when her estranged husband becomes jealous and challenges him to a fistfight. Certain he'll be blamed when the old man's pacemaker explodes, Professor Marvel takes flight.

His prior indiscretion eventually catches up to him when he discovers the fashion model exploits a sex tape as her steppingstone to fame.

Nkosi Ife Bandele tells stories. He writes for periodicals, stage, TV, and film. His extended fiction, The Ape is Dead!, The Beast, and Scott Free are published by Crimson Cloak Publishing. His short fiction, including the outrageous "Itty Bitty Titty Committee," appears in Akashic Book's Terrible Twosdays series

