Nandi Taylor to Debut New Afro-Fantasy Novel For Black History Month

Nandi Taylor, the lead author on Wattpad Books' Winter 2020 list, has released GIVEN, an own voices Afro-Fantasy romance steeped in West-African and Caribbean traditions.

Taylor wrote the book because she wanted girls like her to be able to see themselves in her favorite genre-YA fantasy. She's an incredible writer and the book has accomplished her goal in spades and is a must-have for anyone interested in a new read for Black History Month.

Yenni, the young woman at the center of the novel, is both a capable warrior, and the object of romantic desire. Unable to watch her father waste away from a mysterious illness, fierce warrior Yenni, of the Yirba tribe, sets off for a distant empire. Determined to find a cure for her father, Yenni travels to Cresh, where she comes face to face with culture shock, prejudice, and a brazen shape-shifting dragon, Weysh. As her gods, the Sha, watch and judge, Yenni only has two options: succeed and save her father, or fail and face exile. To complicate her journey, Weysh believes that Yenni is his Given, his destiny-if only he knew that falling in love isn't part of her plan.

GIVEN is now available everywhere books are sold.

About the Author

Nandi Taylor is a Canadian writer of Caribbean descent based in Toronto, Canada. Nandi grew up devouring sci-fi and fantasy novels, and from a young age, started writing books of her own. Her books are an expression of what she'd always wanted more of growing up-protagonists of African descent in speculative settings. Common themes she writes about are growth, courage, and finding one's place in the world. When not writing, Nandi is reading about folklore from all over the globe or planning her next vacation/research trip.

About Wattpad Books

Wattpad Books, a division of Wattpad, is the leader in data-backed publishing. Leveraging billions of daily insights from Wattpad's global community of 80 million book lovers, Wattpad Books combines the best of art and science, using human expertise and Story DNA Machine Learning technology to identify the trends, voices, and stories that are the future of publishing. By elevating the stories of diverse communities around the world, Wattpad Books is creating new space for writers and fans of every genre.

