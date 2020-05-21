Museyon Releases New Book On Britain's Royal Portraits - LUST, LIES AND MONARCHY

New York based publisher, Museyon has announced the upcoming release of their new book, Lust, Lies and Monarchy: The Secrets Behind Britain's Royal Portraits. The book is scheduled for release on June 1, 2020.

Author Stephen Millar takes readers behind the scenes of one of the world's oldest monarchies, unveiling the little-known stories behind great works of art such as Hans Holbein's monumental full portrait of Henry VIII, Sir Anthony Van Dyck's triple likeness of Charles I and Lucian Freud's controversial depiction of Elizabeth II. Learn about court intrigues, family feuds, private affairs and public divorces. See how sovereigns have procured love and seized power.

This volume is sumptuously illustrated, includes family trees and a timeline, and features four Royal London Walking Tours with maps.

Lust, Lies and Monarchy is a glamorous, full-color book that will appeal to history buffs, art enthusiasts, royalty lovers, UK lovers and tourists alike. The book is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

See inside pictures and details about the book at http://www.museyon.com/shop/lust-lies-and-monarchy/

About the Author:

Stephen Millar was born in Glasgow and later lived in London for 20 years before moving back to Edinburgh, Scotland. He is the author of the best-selling series London's Hidden Walks (volumes 1-3), Edinburgh's Hidden Walks, London's City Churches and Tribes of Glasgow. He is the main photographer for the book London Architecture and has written and provided photographs for a number of magazines and newspapers, including the UK publications The Sunday Herald, The Scotsman and iNews.

