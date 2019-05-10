Michigan Author & Editor Produces New Picture Book Project, 'The Legend of the Fairy Stones'

Local author, award-winning editor, reviewer, and product developer specializing in children's publishing, Kim Childress celebrates the release of "The Legend of the Fairy Stones" from Morgan James Kids.

"In two words, brilliantly rendered," said Childress, long-time reviewer for Girls' Life magazine and former middle-grade editor at HarperCollins Christian Publishing (Zondervan). "I've been excited and honored to be part of this genre-bending project," Childress said. "The author collaged together art from the public domain and created gorgeous illustrations to accompany her lyrical retelling of this little-known tale." Childress worked as product developer on the project with author Kelly Anne White, together with White's literary agent D.J. Snell of Legacy Management.

"The Legend of the Fairy Stones" shares the lore behind very-real, cross-shaped crystals called staurolite, which formed from the tears of fairies when they learned Jesus died. But when the teardrops hit the ground, they turned into fairy stones, able to ward off evils of all kinds.

The peek-a-boo fairies and hidden fairy stones will have kids returning to the pages over and over, and the exceptional artwork will appeal to older readers and adult art enthusiasts. Educational back matter includes more on the gemstones, their formation process, and details on the art.

About the Author: Kelly Anne White is author of "The Bible Adventure Book of Scavenger Hunts" and is former longtime executive editor of Girls' Life magazine. White has worked as a book editor for HarperCollins, Kirkus Media, and Christian Editor Connection. She is an instructor for The PEN Institute and Morgan State University, a lesson designer on SchoolhouseTeachers.com, and on staff at the central Enoch Pratt Free Library. White lives in Baltimore, Maryland, and spends her weekends on Chincoteague Bay in Virginia.

About Kim Childress: A product developer specializing in children's publishing, Kim Childress is also an author and award-winning editor of hundreds of books, stories, and articles for children and the adults in their lives. Former bookseller at Kids' Ink Children's Bookstore in Indianapolis, middle grade editor at HarperCollins Christian Publishing (Zondervan), contributor to Writer's Digest, The Children's Writer, Focus on the Family, and remains long-time book reviewer for Girls' Life magazine since its 1994 debut. Childress lives in the Grand Rapids area with her husband and personal focus group of four children. Learn more at childressink.com.





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You