Michele Packard Releases New Psychological Thriller - FABLE

From Michele Packard, the author of AESOP, comes another psychological thriller in this series featuring Matti Baker as she navigates through the twisted world of deception and evil.

Matti Baker is a trained counter terrorism contract operative who maneuvers stealthily with secret identities as wife and mother. Matti is repeatedly tested by her domestic and international assignments in her quest to keep America safe.

With relentless action, Matti dives deeper into the world of artificial intelligence and the consequences of opening Pandora's box to humanity while simultaneously identifying the players who are targeting world genocide and New World Order.

A story of espionage, intrigue and adventure captivates you as Matti and her team engage in the rigorous and often deadly encounters that come with security.

"Plenty of thrillers attempt to create spunky female protagonists; but AESOP excels in its gritty, first-person observational style. It will especially delight thriller audiences who like their action nonstop and their characters not just intelligent, but self-determined, driven, and sometimes edgy in their relationships with loved ones, superiors, peers, and the world." - D. Donovan, MBR

FABLE is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

FABLE

By Michele Packard

Published: May 2019

ISBN: 978-1095797112

ASIN: B07S1PZ5DJ

Pages: 154

Genre: Psychological Thriller, Suspense, Espionage

About the Author:

Michele Packard comes from a military family and worked tirelessly as a cable tv executive before staying-at-home to raise her three children. She has written in both the fiction and non-fiction genres, utilizing her experiences and wit to share stories with others. She is a frequent traveler with her husband and is the primary care taker of the family's beloved labs.

Contact:

Website: http://www.michelepackard.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michelepackard/

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/aesopstories

Promo Link: https://bookbuzz.net/blog/psychological-thriller-fable/

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/FABLE-Michele-Packard-ebook/dp/B07S1PZ5DJ

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/fable-michele-packard/1132646947?ean=2940161403372

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/fable-7

https://books.apple.com/us/book/fable/id1463083948





