Michael Bowen Pens Political Thriller

False Flag in Autumn, the latest thriller by acclaimed novelist Michael Bowen, will be released nationwide this Fall. Published by Farragut Square Publications, False Flag in Autumn will be released in hardcover (ISBN978-0578-50821-4, $24.00), and eBook ($3.99) editions and available wherever fine books are sold on October 22, 2019.

Bowen, the author of nineteen published mysteries, delivers a taut, timely, and topical tale in his latest novel False Flag in Autumn. A standout, seemingly ripped-from-the-headlines political thriller, False Flag in Autumn features protagonist Josie Kendall, introduced in 2016's Damage Control, which Kirkus called "Bowen's ebullient antidote to election year blues."

About False Flag in Autumn: Josie Kendall is an ambitious political apparatchik whose memoirs will not be titled Nancy Drew Goes to Washington. Josie has no objection to the truth-but she doesn't let it push her around. When a rogue White House aide tries to use her as an unwitting pawn in a plot for a spectacular October surprise before the 2018 mid-term elections, Josie calls on her D.C.-insider husband, her edgy uncle, and colorful denizens of the Louisiana demi-monde to help her out-hustle the hustlers. But then Josie finds herself facing an even more daunting question: is there a false-flag attack planned in order to influence the 2020 presidential election? Josie will be forced to decide whether to venture out of the Beltway cocoon-where the weapons are leaks, winks, nudges, and spin-into a darker world where the weapons are actual weapons. Josie will end up on the side of the angels even if, Josie begin Josie, the angels play a little dirty.

A provocative, pulse-pounding political thriller that spins from first page to last, False Flag in Autumn will leave readers wondering where fact ends---and fiction begins. With its meticulous plotting, engaging storyline, and colorful cast of characters, False Flag in Autumn sizzles.

Michael Bowen recently retired from a 39-year career as a trial lawyer. The author of nineteen published novels, as well as scholarly and political commentary, Bowen is a graduate of Harvard Law School, where he served on the Harvard Law Review. Bowen and his wife Sara, a noted lecturer on Jane Austen and Harvard Law graduate, live in Fox Point, Wisconsin. Visit Michael Bowen online at: www.michaelbowenmysteries.com





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You