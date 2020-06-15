Brooke Lewis Bellas and Metal Babe Mayhem Honors Three Brides Who Had To Postpone Their Weddings Due To Covid-19

Rock n' Roll Lifestyle Company Metal Babe Mayhem (Owned by Alison "MetalBabe" Cohen) partners with Actress, Producer, TV Life & Dating Coach, and Author, Brooke Lewis Bellas, to honor three Brides, who had to postpone their weddings due to COVID-19, with their 'Bridal & Bachelorette' 'Rock Your Hot Mess' hit clothing line giveaway in the month of June.

In conjunction with the release of Brooke's book Coaching From A Professed Hot Mess in 2016, the Girl Power duo teamed up to bring you a line of clothing that moves you to 'Rock Your Hot Mess'. To quote Brooke in her book, "Let's break the 'rules' and stop chasing "perfection." It gets tiring trying to be "perfect" all the time, doesn't it?" In 2017, and inspired by Brooke's Hollywood Engagement, their 'Bridal & Bachelorette Rock Your Hot Mess' style was born!

"As stated in my book, I was an empowered single woman for a long time. In that time, I was a bridesmaid and bachelorette in 18 weddings. I had been reminiscing about all the Bachelorette parties and weekends I had attended and all the "late night" champagne toasts with the ladies, or the "walk-of-shame" mornings or flights home from Vegas with nothing cute and comfy to ROCK! Once I got engaged, I felt so inspired to add the Bridal & Bachelorette style to our 'Rock Your Hot Mess' line and Alison was all in! Since "MetalBabe" and I are all about female empowerment and giving back, we could not think of a better way to support brides who had to postpone their weddings than to 'ROCK YOUR HOT MESS' and OWN IT! Now, that is a great "gift" in every sense of the word!" - Brooke Lewis Bellas

Alison "MetalBabe" Cohen, who is a 'rock journalist with a clothing line,' established Metal Babe Mayhem in 2006 in an effort to support and promote rock n' roll. Metal Babe Mayhem... Where Music and Fashion Meet, houses hundreds of music reviews, band interviews, a monthly playlist, and carries over 200 unique products, including clothing, jewelry, and accessories.

"I'm so excited to partner with Brooke and honor three rock n' roll brides for this giveaway! I personally know a few people who had to postpone their weddings this year and it's just so devastating!" - Alison "MetalBabe" Cohen

On June 1, 2020, the Girl Power duo were virtually celebrating Brooke's wedding anniversary and chose to create a giveaway from their hearts to honor three Brides with a cozy 'Bridal Rock Your Hot Mess' long sleeve, cold shoulder, white shirt filled with LOVE! The giveaway contest will begin on June 12th, 2020 and the three winners will be announced on June 19, 2020. To submit your name and info, or someone you know, go to Metal Babe Mayhem.

