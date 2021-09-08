Marlene Cheng Releases New Literary Women's Novel SHIFTING TO FREEDOM

Author Marlene Cheng has announced the release of her new book, Shifting to Freedom.

In the literary, auto fiction about contemporary women, Shifting to Freedom, Tess, a medical doctor, to escape from fear, pain, horrendous manic depressive mood swings, and hallucinations, dissociates, crossing invisible barriers to become 'alter'nate personalities.

Her life, heartrending in sadness, constantly threatens to become unraveled.

Her tenuous hope for recovery is as fragile as her emotions.

"Shattering" is her constant fear.

We hear her cry from the darkness, tears we cannot stop, but we hold on to what we can-hope.

What people are saying about Shifting to Freedom:



"Marlene writes with great facility. Her writing is intelligent; her prose is poetic. In my practice, I've treated patients with Multiple-Personality Disorder. It would be unprofessional of me to give a definitive diagnosis without interviewing Tess and the "alters." However, there is no doubt that Tess has dissociative episodes. To survive the horrific traumas of childhood, she would have had to develop an escape mechanism, and dissociating was probably, the only way."- Dr. David Yeung MBBS, FRCPC.

"I can't help but think, because of the explicit detail, that this story is, at least in part, autofiction. Or else, the author must have known Tess, intimately. Her story is painfully acute, deeply sad, riveting, and all engrossing. It brings awareness to Multiple-Personality Disorder that I could never have imagined. To help rid the stigma that surrounds mental illness, Tess's story needs to reach a broad audience."-ML from Vancouver, BC., a beta reader and severe critic during the early throes of Tess's story becoming a book.

Shifting to Freedom is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



Genre: Literary Fiction, Autofiction, Contemporary Women's Fiction