Marco McDewey Releases New Novel BUCK AND THE BOY

Buck n the Boy is a deeply affecting story of forming lasting friendships beyond first impressions, overcoming loss and more.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Marco McDewey has released his new middle grade, young adult novel, Buck and the Boy.

When Dustin first runs into the scrawny but fierce Buck, little does he know what is in store for him. Follow along as Dustin spends his days fishing, hunting, biking, and making new friends.

But what happens when his best friend is in danger? Can Dustin help him out without betraying his trust?

Buck n the Boy is a deeply affecting story of forming lasting friendships beyond first impressions, overcoming loss and hardship with the support of one's trusted companions, forgiveness, and reconciliation. The tenderness at the heart of this story will leave you teary-eyed but with a smile on your face.Buck & the Boy" by Marco McDewey was delightful and endearing. The title is slightly misleading until you read the book. Then it makes sense. Imagine a Christian family, the youngest boy, Dustin, being raised in a loving home. He has no ill-will toward anyone and encounters a stray dog that he later befriends. His life changes upon this encounter and makes a bond that changes forever for two boys.

From the Author:


"This story was a lesson to be learned, whether Christian or not, it delves into the kindness of humanity instead of the ugly, seedy side of life. Without spoilers, Dustin makes a new friend and things for Chris are not good at home. Dustin then must make a decision that will change his life forever. A tale told from the perspective of a 13-year-old boy and lovingly so. I felt the magic slowly grow as I read each word and the ending made me sad yet pleased with the outcome. If you love clean, well-written, and believable characters then this story is for you. Bring some tissues because there are some moments that you will need them."

About the Author:


Mark McDewey was raised in a very small town on the boarder of Arizona and California in a town called Blythe, known for absolutely nothing, twenty feet from water and two feet from Hell (the hottest Mark has seen it was 135 degrees, his graduation class had 20 students in a town with a population of 1100).

Mark grew up farming and with all the amenities of the great outdoors (the wide open desert) hunting, and fishing with his stepfather Buck by his side. Buck is and will always be Mark's hero. He is the man he is today because of Buck. "I Love you pop and will miss you and mom till my last breath on this earth, I just know we will be together again in the next life."

Mark's Pop (Buck) passed away on Feb 28, 2022. He was able to read Buck and the Boy prior to his passing, because Pop was so stubborn, he made the perfect character for the old dog in this story.



