Magda Alexander Releases New Romance IF TOMORROW EVER COMES

USA Today bestselling author Magda Alexander brings you a tale of heartbreak and love, loss and redemption in this Hollywood meets small town summer romance with If Tomorrow Ever Comes, due out for release on June 30, 2020.

"An actor who's lost his soul.

There is nothing studios won't give for my name in their movie, whether it's money, women, or fame. But fame bores me. Money? I have more than enough. And women? Not interested in the Hollywood types. The one thing I crave they can't give me. The redemption of my soul. For you see, I committed the ultimate sin, one I can't take back. I can't find absolution. No matter how hard I try. Until I land in a small beach town for a summer production and meet a waitress with a heart of gold.

A down-on-her-luck waitress.

The last thing I want is another man in my life. The last one stole every penny from me. Money I'd been saving to go back to school. If I work double shifts at the diner, I just might earn enough. But only if I keep my eye on the ball. Only if I'm not sidelined by distractions.

A summer they won't forget.

But when a stranger stumbles into my diner one stormy night looking for a meal and a place to stay, I offer the unthinkable--shelter in my home. When he's gone in the morning, I think that's the end. But I'm wrong. Dead wrong. Because the stranger returns, and this time he wants much more than my couch. He wants me in his bed."

About the Author:

Magda, a lifelong learner, graduated from the University of Maryland where she majored in Business Administration (because her family had to eat) and minored in English (because she needed to dream). She's lived in Maryland most of her life and now resides close to the Catoctin Mountains in a city whose history dates back to colonial times.

Source: https://bookbuzz.net/blog/romance-if-tomorrow-ever-comes/

