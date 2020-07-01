MONEY IS AN ENERGY GAME, Gold Winner Of 2020 COVR Visionary Awards For E-books, Is Now Available In Print

Madeline Gerwick of Polaris Business Guides and Margaret Donahue of Feng Shui Connections have announced the print publication of "Money Is an Energy Game". Released in Kindle format in December, 2019, this book was named the Gold Winner of 2020 COVR Visionary Awards for e-books on June 6, 2020.

If you'd like to accomplish more by doing less and easily generate greater prosperity, this book is for you. Mental and emotional blockages, beliefs, and behavior patterns that interfere with creating more prosperity and ease in life are common. The book uncovers the connections between energy and money, so you can win at the game of money and success. It provides a fresh perspective via a gold mine of over 100 tools and techniques, new ideas, scientific proofs, and tested methods to increase your wealth and well-being.

Brian Tracy, author of "The 21 Success Secrets of Self-Made Millionaires," recommends this book, saying: "This powerful, inspiring book shows you how to unlock your hidden powers to achieve financial success-no matter where you are today or where you are coming from."

From Maria Shaw, Intuitive Astrologer, Author and Horoscope Columnist: "Love this book! It covers everything you need to know to get started on a path to prosperity. Eye opening with wonderful insightful information I can put to use immediately. These authors covered it all! I feel excited, armed, and ready to attract money and prosperity now. Thank you for sharing your knowledge in this book. Everyone, rich or poor, just getting by or doing well, needs to read it."

The co-authors, Margaret Donahue and Madeline Gerwick, have taught prosperity practices to businesses and individuals for nearly twenty years. Margaret Donahue's senior executive position, MBA, and feng shui mastery bring a unique perspective to this topic, while Madeline Gerwick's economic degree, business experience and mastery of astrological cycles, particularly related to business and economics, provide a broader understanding of energy. "Money Is an Energy Game" captures their combined experience and knowledge to bring you revolutionary perceptions related to energy and money.

If you're looking for step-by-step instructions, new ideas, and money wisdom to improve your life, business, and financial well-being, "Money Is an Energy Game" is the choice for you! This 2020 COVR Visionary Awards e-book winner is available on Amazon.

The print edition will be available for shipment in mid-July and can be ordered at https://moneyisanenergygame.com/.

