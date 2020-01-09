M. K. Theodoratus Will Promote Her Supernatural Fantasy 'There Be Demons'

Author M. K. Theodoratus has announced the promotion of the first book in her Andor Demon Wars supernatural fantasy series, There Be Demons.

Britt never dreamed demons existed. Then, the Angeli drafted her to fight them.

When the stone effigy she finds turns into a live gargoyle and tells her she must learn magic in order to fight demons, headstrong Britt Kelly wants to run the other way. She has enough problems fitting into a new high school in the projects and coping with her parents' divorce, thank you very much.

Gillen, the centuries old leader of the Gargoyle Guardians, knows he has a serious problem--teaching Britt and her teen-aged friends to control enough Grace to survive the coming battles against invading demons.

Britt and Gillen soon fight over the best way to cope with the demons. Will anyone survive?

Book Details:



There Be Demons

Andor Demon Wars, Book 1

By M. K. Theodoratus

ISBN: 9781386292289

ASIN: B07JW5KCZB

Pages: 372

Genre: Supernatural Fantasy

About the Author: Fantasy has always been part of M. K. Theodoratus's life from having an imaginary friend to reading. Now she also writes fantasy.



Website:

http://www.mktheodoratus.com



Purchase Links:



https://www.amazon.com/There-Demons-Andor-Demon-Wars-ebook/dp/B07JW5KCZB



https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/there-be-demons-m-k-theodoratus/1127118875?ean=2940156140480



https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/there-be-demons-1

https://books.apple.com/us/book/there-be-demons/id1439109574





