Legendary Hollywood Film And TV Composer Artie Kane Wins Reader's Favorite Award For Memoir

"Music to My Years, Life and Love Between the Notes" (ISBN: 978-0983655039) by film and TV composer and conductor Artie Kane won the 2019 Readers' Favorite Gold Medal in the Non-Fiction and Music/Entertainment category at the annual Reader's Favorite awards held on November 23, 2019 at the Regency Hotel Miami.

The memoir "Music to My Years, Life and Love Between the Notes" spans Artie Kane's fifty years working in the entertainment industry. Kane conducted scores for over 60 motion pictures, wrote music for over 250 television shows ("Wonder Woman," "Vegas," "The Love Boat," "Hotel," "Dynasty," "Matlock," "Question of Guilt," "Man Against the Mob") and seven motion pictures, such as "Looking for Mr. Goodbar," "Eyes of Laura Mars," "Night of the Juggler," and "Wrong Is Right."

From his humble beginnings in Columbus, Ohio, as a child prodigy on early radio, to the stages of New York and finally the movie industry in Hollywood, Kane with candor and acerbic wit recounts his quest to find love through eight marriages, four girlfriends and three sons as he pursued his dreams as a pianist.

His stories are illustrated with archival photographs with the entertainment industry's legendary figures -Frank Sinatra, Henry Mancini, Jack Benny, Julie Andrews, Barbra Streisand and Quincy Jones - an insider's look at Hollywood culture, films, and TV shows of the last five decades.

"Artie Kane is unique ... uniquely intelligent, brilliant, and in spite of his struggles with himself...uniquely lovable. Also, for anyone interested in the inner byways of the Hollywood musical scene, his book is a highly recommended read," said John Williams.

"Coming from a music-loving, humorous, and glamorous Hollywood family, I found this book encompasses all those things, and more. A wonderful read," said Joan Benny.

"Artie Kane's personal story is by turns amusing, depressing, uplifting, disastrous, and hilarious...but always fascinating. While fostering an early prodigious talent and evolving into the highly developed artist he is today, he has used his years (and his ears!!) to learn and absorb all the aspects of music and life that have confronted him. I feel blessed to have known him and continue to be astounded by his constantly evolving perspectives. Prepare to be amazed! (and amused!!)," said Dave Grusin.

"Music to My Years: Life and Love Between the Notes" is available (Hardcover, dust jacket, 369 pages, 197 photos) on Amazon and https://amphoraeditions.com/product/music-to-my-years-life-and-love-between-the-notes/.

It is also available in electronic format on B&N Nook and Kindle and Audible.





