Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Leanne Lovegrove Releases New Contemporar Romance 'Escapades Of A Personal Stylist'

Escapades of a Personal Stylist will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its release.

Feb. 17, 2021  

Leanne Lovegrove Releases New Contemporar Romance 'Escapades Of A Personal Stylist'

Boroughs Publishing Group has announced the release of their new contemporary romance novel by author Leanne Lovegrove entitled Escapades of a Personal Stylist. Scheduled for release on February 16, 2021, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Being angry at the world isn't working for Max Cartwright, especially when he's trying to win over the girl of his dreams. But he can't seem to stop himself from fighting with the fiery beauty over every damn thing. To make matters worse, he's hiding who he is, and he knows when Sophie finds out, she'll cut him loose.

Sophie Williams life is full of adventures she'd rather not have. Being a personal stylist to the rich and pampered isn't all it's cracked up to be. Like the time she walked in on... She can't talk about it. Or the time she had to... Nope, can't discuss that either. She does it all to take care of her sister, and feels guilty about every minute she's away from her.

Which is why spending time with a starving artist who seems to be suffering from a personality disorder is absolutely wrong. One minute he's sweet and charming, the next, he's biting her head off. It's hard enough keeping up with her demanding clients, she doesn't need a man in her life who gives her emotional whiplash.

But.. When his hair falls into his face and he gives her that crooked grin, she's lost in him.

Escapades of a Personal Stylist will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its release.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Mariah Rose Faith
Mariah Rose Faith
Hannah Cruz
Hannah Cruz
Gavin Lee
Gavin Lee

Related Articles View More Books Stories
New Book OLIVER: THE TRUE STORY OF A STOLEN DOG Out Now Photo

New Book OLIVER: THE TRUE STORY OF A STOLEN DOG Out Now

Author Sheila Lowe Establishes Write Choice Ink, An Independent Publishing Company Photo

Author Sheila Lowe Establishes Write Choice Ink, An Independent Publishing Company

Linda Ballou Releases New Historical Novel Embrace Of The Wild Photo

Linda Ballou Releases New Historical Novel 'Embrace Of The Wild'

Author Willie Davis Releases New Book OLIVE HILL Photo

Author Willie Davis Releases New Book OLIVE HILL


More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel