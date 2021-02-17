Leanne Lovegrove Releases New Contemporar Romance 'Escapades Of A Personal Stylist'

Boroughs Publishing Group has announced the release of their new contemporary romance novel by author Leanne Lovegrove entitled Escapades of a Personal Stylist. Scheduled for release on February 16, 2021, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Being angry at the world isn't working for Max Cartwright, especially when he's trying to win over the girl of his dreams. But he can't seem to stop himself from fighting with the fiery beauty over every damn thing. To make matters worse, he's hiding who he is, and he knows when Sophie finds out, she'll cut him loose.

Sophie Williams life is full of adventures she'd rather not have. Being a personal stylist to the rich and pampered isn't all it's cracked up to be. Like the time she walked in on... She can't talk about it. Or the time she had to... Nope, can't discuss that either. She does it all to take care of her sister, and feels guilty about every minute she's away from her.

Which is why spending time with a starving artist who seems to be suffering from a personality disorder is absolutely wrong. One minute he's sweet and charming, the next, he's biting her head off. It's hard enough keeping up with her demanding clients, she doesn't need a man in her life who gives her emotional whiplash.

But.. When his hair falls into his face and he gives her that crooked grin, she's lost in him.

Escapades of a Personal Stylist will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its release.